MANE EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ARZEDA TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF VIALEAF™ REB M

MANE acquires exclusive global licence agreement to produce and commercialize Arzeda's breakthrough Reb M technology, creating a fully integrated value chain for next-generation sugar reduction solutions.

SEATTLE and LE BAR-SUR-LOUP, France, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MANE, one of the world's leading flavor and fragrance manufacturers, and Arzeda, a pioneer in AI-driven protein design, today announced the next phase of their strategic partnership. Under the new agreement, MANE has acquired the license to produce and commercialize Arzeda's groundbreaking ViaLeaf™ Reb M, enabling MANE to manage the entire Reb M value chain from production through commercialization. MANE has entered into a new collaboration with Arzeda, Seattle, WA, who developed ViaLeaf™ Reb M, a revolutionary process using Nobel-Prize winning technology.

This milestone builds on the successful collaboration announced earlier this year and significantly strengthens the companies' shared ambition to make high-quality, natural sugar reduction solutions more accessible to the global food and beverage industry.

Through Arzeda's innovative protein design technology and MANE's global manufacturing, formulation, and commercial capabilities, customers will benefit from a scalable Reb M solution that combines superior taste performance, reliability of supply, and an exceptional quality-to-cost ratio.

Reb M is widely recognized as the most desirable steviol glycoside due to its clean, sugar-like taste profile and minimal bitterness. Arzeda's proprietary technology has transformed the economics of Reb M production, while MANE's industrial expertise will enable large-scale deployment to meet growing market demand for natural sugar reduction solutions.

Statements

Samantha Mane, CEO of the MANE Group, commented:

"This new step in our partnership with Arzeda reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, high-performance solutions to our customers. By combining Arzeda's breakthrough technology with MANE's production, flavor creation, application, and commercial expertise, we can now offer the market a fully integrated Reb M solution with outstanding taste performance and competitive economics."

Alexandre Zanghellini, PhD, CEO of Arzeda, added:

"MANE is uniquely positioned to unlock the full potential of ViaLeaf Reb M, the first ever product enabled by AI-driven protein design to reach the market. By entrusting MANE with production and commercialization, we are combining Arzeda's innovation capabilities with MANE's global scale and industry leadership to accelerate the adoption of next-generation sweetening solutions worldwide."

The expanded partnership will help food and beverage manufacturers address growing consumer demand for lower-sugar products while maintaining taste quality and supporting clean-label development. By integrating technology innovation with industrial-scale production, MANE and Arzeda are establishing a new benchmark for natural sweetening solutions.

About Arzeda

Arzeda develops innovative products powered by its Intelligent Protein Design Technology™, using generative AI-driven design to create, validate, and manufacture new proteins and enzymes that enhance our lives and protect our planet. We commercialize with Fortune 500 go-to-market partners across multiple industries, enabling higher-performing, more cost-effective solutions that are healthier and sustainable. For more information, please visit www.arzeda.com.

About the MANE Group

A 100% independent, family-owned Group, MANE is no. 1 in France and in the top 5 worldwide in the flavours and fragrances sector. The MANE Group has 52 R&D centres and 31 production sites around the world and employs more than 8,500 people in 41 countries. The Group's family adventure kicked off over 150 years ago, when Victor Mane decided to transform the flowers and plants he grew in the Grasse region into fragrant raw materials. What started out as a small local distillery is now an international company renowned for its innovation and corporate sustainability, with products that combine tradition, expertise and modernity.

Minimizing environmental impact has been a priority for MANE since its inception. In 2003, MANE was the first Flavour and Fragrance company to sign the United Nations Global Compact. The Group is involved in several climate protection initiatives, including the Science Based Targets Initiative. Its head office is located in Bar-sur-Loup, in the south-east of France.

Media Contacts

MANE: Lisa Wyler +33 6 33 66 86 29 [email protected]

Arzeda: [email protected]

SOURCE Arzeda