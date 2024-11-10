Mangroves: Guardians of coastal ecosystems

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Mangroves are true superheroes of our coastlines—they buffer against storms, nurture countless species, and lock away carbon! From purifying water to supporting local economies, these vibrant ecosystems do it all. Let's rally together to protect and celebrate our mighty mangroves for a greener, more sustainable future!