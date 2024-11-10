Mangroves: Guardians of coastal ecosystems

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

Nov 10, 2024, 20:19 ET

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: 

Mangroves are true superheroes of our coastlines—they buffer against storms, nurture countless species, and lock away carbon! From purifying water to supporting local economies, these vibrant ecosystems do it all. Let's rally together to protect and celebrate our mighty mangroves for a greener, more sustainable future!

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Crystal clear: Pingcheng period glassware of Northern Wei Dynasty

Crystal clear: Pingcheng period glassware of Northern Wei Dynasty

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn： Glassware, invented in Mesopotamia and with a history spanning at least 4,000 years, remained a luxury...
Halfaya Oilfield employee shines through in his commitment to safety

Halfaya Oilfield employee shines through in his commitment to safety

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn： At CNPC's Halfaya Oilfield, Feng Jianxun, manager of the HSE department, has dedicated himself to ensuring the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics