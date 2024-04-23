Manhattan Associates Selects TeamViewer as Strategic Partner for Warehouse Vision Picking

GOPPINGEN, Germany, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Manhattan Associates, a leader in warehouse efficiency and supply chain solutions. This collaboration leverages Manhattan Associates' extensive industry footprint and TeamViewer's innovative technology to digitalize warehouse operations worldwide.

Manhattan Associates plans to integrate TeamViewer's leading vision picking solution with its flagship, cloud-based Manhattan Active Warehouse Management (MAWM) platform. TeamViewer's solution brings numerous benefits to the warehouse operations of Manhattan Associates' customers, including higher accuracy, ease of implementation, and enhanced efficiency through hands-free picking with real-time visual cues and verification.

Matt Dermody, Director of Engineering at Manhattan Associates, said: "TeamViewer is the undisputed leader for vision picking in warehouse logistics, and we share a common goal: taking logistics to the next level with modernized user experiences and smart technology. In addition to the well-known efficiency gains, the configurability and scalability of vision picking is of particular interest to us and our global enterprise customers."

Alfredo Patron, Executive Vice President Business Development at TeamViewer, said: "We are excited to enter a strategic partnership with Manhattan Associates, an innovation leader in the logistics sector. By combining TeamViewer's and Manhattan's solutions, clients can rely on trusted and powerful tools to digitalize warehouse logistics and address important industry challenges such as skilled labor shortages, pressure on global supply chains and high customer churn rates. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in the digitalization and optimization of warehouse processes."

Manhattan Associates Enterprise Mobility sales team is now able to offer TeamViewer's vision picking solution to new and existing MAWM customers. This partnership will enable new opportunities to improve customer experience and operational efficiency in warehouses worldwide.

What is Vision Picking?

Vision picking - or pick-by-vision - is a concept that enables the digital transformation of logistics processes and warehousing with augmented reality. Warehouse operators receive visual information about order or inventory data on the wearable device of their choice. In combination with integrated voice or scan controls the operation becomes hands-free, enabling operators to work faster with fewer errors.

Warehouse processes that can be digitalized and modernized with vision picking include manual order picking, packing and sorting, sequencing and kitting, inventory control, replenishment and put-away, among others.

How do I learn more?

Manhattan Enterprise Mobility will be showcasing a demo of a Vision Picking based workflow powered by TeamViewer Frontline xPick at the upcoming Manhattan Momentum conference scheduled for May 14-17, in San Antonio, TX. For inquiries beyond the upcoming demo showcase at Momentum you can reach out to [email protected].

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at https://www.teamviewer.com/.

About Manhattan Associates

At Manhattan, we provide more than just supply chain solutions. We are a team of experienced industry experts dedicated to equipping our partners with the tools needed to navigate the supply chain commerce world effectively. That journey is made possible through our advanced cloud-native technology and collaborating with our partners.

We maximize warehouse efficiency so that global leaders can provide essential products to those in need. We get time-sensitive items to their desired locations faster. We orchestrate orders smarter. We unify omnichannel experiences. We connect and innovate every aspect of the supply chain. All working symbiotically toward one common goal:



To move life and commerce forward.

A publicly traded company (Nasdaq: MANH), Manhattan has remained debt-free since its founding in 1990 and has over 4,000 associates worldwide. We continually invest in leveraging the latest technologies—AI, cloud-native design, machine learning, microservices architecture, and robotics—for our software solutions.

