TeamViewer and CoderZ Initiate Online Robotics Competition, Introducing Kids to the Basics of Coding and Robotics

TAMPA BAY, Fla., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamViewer , a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization solutions, is taking action to get more children and young people excited about the great possibilities of technology and software. Part of this initiative is a cyber robotics competition, introducing more than 750 students in fourth through sixth grade from the US and Germany to the basics of coding and robotics.

The program aligns with TeamViewer's sustainability framework, "c-a-r-e," which aims to enable equal access to technology, regardless of gender or socioeconomic status, among other goals. The competition is powered by CoderZ, a gamified coding platform that introduces students to the world of computer science and technology through virtual robotics in a fun and engaging way.

Yaarit Levy, VP Business Development at CoderZ, says: "CoderZ and TeamViewer share a common goal: We both believe that it is in the genuine interest of society to support kids in developing the necessary skills to succeed in the ever-evolving digital landscape. We are very happy that we could win another global tech company as an ally in this endeavor, and we are excited to bring our CoderZ robotics competition to hundreds of classrooms in the US and Germany together with TeamViewer."

Mei Dent, Chief Product & Technology Officer at TeamViewer, says: "It is not only part of TeamViewer's values, but also a personal matter for me, to spark children's enthusiasm for technology and smart digital solutions. Students will have the chance to enhance their coding skills in a friendly and engaging competition, laying the foundation for a career in tech or a STEM-focused area. Everybody can code, no matter which age or gender. I wish all kids a lot of fun and success with their robots and happy coding!"

The 2024 competition runs for nine weeks, closing in May. Besides developing their coding skills and fostering teamwork, the teams can win prizes including educational resources and tech gadgets or even advance to the next round of the global CoderZ competition. Please find more information here.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 630,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Göppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2023, TeamViewer achieved a revenue of around EUR 627 million. TeamViewer SE (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

