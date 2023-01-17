Manhattan, Kansas, Partners with ParkMobile for the City's New Parking Garage

Payment for parking in Aggieville Parking Garage will be available through ParkMobile's digital parking solution.

MANHATTAN, Kan., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile , the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in the U.S., has expanded its services to the City of Manhattan, Kansas. Through the ParkMobile app, users will be able to pay for on-demand parking at over 450 off-street parking spaces in the brand-new Aggieville Parking Garage. ParkMobile is currently available at local university, Kansas State University, so students, faculty, and residents may already be familiar with the app.

"We are excited to introduce ParkMobile in our newly constructed Aggieville Parking Garage as we continue to improve the Aggieville Business District," said Adrienne Tucker, Parking Services Manager for the City of Manhattan. "The app will make parking more seamless, further enhancing the guest experience in the area."

Kansas has close to 75,000 ParkMobile users, and the app can be found at The University of Kansas and in Lawrence and Wichita. ParkMobile has close to 45 million users across North America, is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can also be accessed on a mobile web browser .

To pay for zone parking using the mobile or web app, a user enters the zone number posted on signs around the parking spot, selects the amount of time needed, and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the parking session time on their mobile device.

"The new Aggieville Parking Garage will greatly benefit from adding ParkMobile as their mobile payment provider," added David Hoyt, ParkMobile's Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, North America. "Our digital experience allows users to pay for parking straight from their phone and offers multiple ways to pay for parking through the app."

