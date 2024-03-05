Manhattan Mini Storage Takes Over Management of Former Public Storage On West 29th Street

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Mini Storage, the largest storage provider in New York City, proudly announces that the former Public Storage building at 155 West 29th Street is now managed and operated by Manhattan Mini Storage. The addition of this property to the Manhattan Mini Storage brand marks the twenty-first location in the boroughs with eighteen properties in Manhattan, two in Brooklyn, and one in Queens.

"We are thrilled about the partnership with Manhattan Mini Storage, who will bring their unprecedented knowledge and experience of the Manhattan self storage business to our state-of-the-art asset at 155 West 29th Street," said David Allen, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at The Davis Companies (Davis), who developed the site in collaboration with Highland Development Ventures. "Having delivered an irreplaceable, purpose-built self-storage facility strategically located in the middle of Manhattan, we are confident that teaming up with Manhattan Mini will enable us to leverage their strong branding and customer knowledge to reach the full potential of our project."

Manhattan Mini Storage on 29th St has made the following enhancements:

Upgrading the drive-in loading bay

Adding more customer service features like 24/7 customer support

Offering supplemental services such as Value Coverage programs that may provide gap or layered protection over an individual's private insurance policy

Providing moving van vouchers for new tenants

Discounting summer storage for students at nearby universities

Alex Burnam, Senior Vice President for Manhattan Mini Storage, expressed enthusiasm for this newest acquisition , "Manhattan Mini Storage is as New York as it gets when it comes to living in the city. Our iconic brand has been serving New Yorkers for nearly 50 years and we look forward to serving the Chelsea, Midtown, and Flatiron communities," said Burnam.

The self storage location on West 29th Street offers 6,300 storage units for rent, ranging from the size of small closets to sizable rooms, amounting to over 144,800 square feet of storage. The rooms have climate control, ensuring a stable environment for keeping furniture, antiques, vintage collections, electronics and other items.

The 18-story facility is located in the Chelsea neighborhood and offers convenient access to numerous subway and bus lines, as well as Penn Station.

About Manhattan Mini Storage: Manhattan Mini Storage is New York City's largest self storage provider, bringing a unique blend of humor and practicality to meet the city's diverse needs for over 50 years. The company is iconically known by New Yorkers for witty billboards that don't pull any punches. With more than 20 locations across Manhattan and the boroughs, you can find self storage at a location near you. For further details, visit their website at www.manhattanministorage.com .

About Davis

Davis is a vertically integrated real estate investment, development and management firm that leverages five decades of experience, the strength of its leadership team and employees and a diversified portfolio to deliver maximum value for its investors and tenants. Headquartered in Boston and investing across the United States, Davis prides itself on taking a nimble, collaborative approach to delivering best-in-class results from complex opportunities. With $12.8 billion in gross asset value invested through real estate equity, debt and fixed-income securities, Davis today owns a real estate portfolio of approximately 13.8 million square feet of healthcare and life science, industrial, retail, office and hospitality properties and more than 5,200 residential units across the United States. For further information, visit www.thedaviscompanies.com .

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

[email protected]

SOURCE Manhattan Mini Storage