Manhattan Surgery Center Selects Greater New York Anesthesia Services

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Surgery Center has chosen Greater New York Anesthesia Services, P.C. (GNYAS) to provide anesthesia care for all procedures performed at the facility.

The Manhattan Surgery Center, which opened in 2014, is a multi-specialty surgical facility located in midtown Manhattan and serving patients in the greater New York City area. Surgical procedures performed at the site include orthopedic, ENT, hand, breast, plastics, ophthalmology and men's reproductive health procedures. Between 4,000 and 5,000 patients per year receive surgical care at the location. GNYAS will provide anesthesia services for all procedures done in the facility's five operating rooms using a team of existing GNYAS clinicians and some clinicians currently working at the location. GNYAS will also be hiring additional clinicians as it begins serving the surgery center and other Metro NYC facilities.

"We wanted an experienced anesthesia group that could provide access to top-notch clinicians and advanced data capture and analysis," said the surgery center's administrator Isa Bacardi, BSN, RN. "This will allow us to maximize patient outcomes, enhance safety and ensure our facility runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible."

Kurt Jones, M.D., Chair of the GNYAS Clinical Advisory Committee, said the new relationship with Manhattan Surgery Center demonstrates that the rationale for launching GNYAS was sound.

"We firmly believed that this area could benefit from the presence of a high-quality, nimble anesthesia practice that works collaboratively with hospitals and surgery centers to meet the rapidly expanding health care demand in the region," Jones said. "In our first year, we've been able to partner with two hospitals and three surgery centers and have become a very desirable practice for anesthesiologists and CRNAs who want to thrive clinically and professionally."

About Greater New York Anesthesia Services

GNYAS is a turn-key anesthesia group, providing high-quality and efficient anesthesia care for patients in the greater New York City area. The group receives business operations support from Mount Sinai Health System and U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP). With this foundation of clinical talent and business support expertise, GNYAS gives peace of mind to patients, clinicians and facility administrators. To learn more about GNYAS, visit www.GNYAS.com.

SOURCE U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc.