U.S. Anesthesia Partners Celebrates Physician Anesthesiologist Week, Honoring the Vital Role of Anesthesiologists Nationwide

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Anesthesia Partners (USAP) proudly joins the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) in celebrating Physician Anesthesiologist Week, held January 25 - 31, recognizing the dedication and expertise of anesthesiologists across the nation. This year's celebration is especially meaningful to USAP with anesthesiologist Patrick Giam, MD, currently serving as President of the ASA. Dr. Giam is a physician partner with U.S. Anesthesia Partners in Houston, Texas.

Anesthesiologists are highly trained medical doctors who not only administer anesthesia but also contribute to patient safety before, during and after surgery, performing tasks that include preoperative evaluations, designing anesthesia care plans, managing pain, monitoring vital functions in real time and overseeing recovery. The anesthesiology specialty encompasses a wide spectrum of complex practice areas, including cardiovascular, neurosurgical, obstetric, orthopedic, pediatric, transplant and intensive care anesthesiology. USAP's affiliated anesthesiology practices provide comprehensive care across all these specialty areas.

"I always knew that this is what I was supposed to do," said Kelly LeBlanc, MD, an anesthesiologist with USAP in Houston. "To be a good anesthesiologist, you have to genuinely care about your patients. I tell patients they are going to be treated by me like they are a member of my family. When a patient is having a procedure -- whether it's simple or complex -- they need both outstanding clinical care and reassurance that they are seen as an individual and not just another case."

Anesthesiology is a growing specialty and presents significant opportunities for those considering an anesthesiology residency. The U.S. faces an accelerating shortage of anesthesia providers. Forecasts indicate:

A projected shortage of 6,300 anesthesiologists by 2036.

57 percent of anesthesiologists are 55 or older, with many nearing retirement.

Facilities reporting anesthesia staffing shortages rose from 35 percent in 2020 to 78 percent in 2022.

A greater variety of procedures being done at more locations outside the traditional operating room are requiring anesthesia care, further increasing demand for anesthesiologists.

Anesthesiology is a high–growth, high–demand field, offering physicians choices in where and how they practice and the opportunity for work-life balance that other professions may not offer.

To help meet these growing needs, USAP hosts the Future Leaders in Anesthesia (FLA) Conference, the only national leadership summit dedicated to preparing anesthesiology residents for modern clinical and leadership challenges.

The FLA Conference brings together hundreds of residents from across the country to receive hands-on leadership training, education in perioperative management, crisis response, clinical quality and the business of anesthesiology. The 2025 FLA conference was held in Austin, Texas, last September.

About U.S. Anesthesia Partners

U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (USAP) is a physician-owned and clinician-led organization dedicated to providing high-quality anesthesia services. USAP anesthesiologists, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs) and certified anesthesiologist assistant (CAAs) work in more than 700 facilities across the country to provide anesthesia care for more than 2 million cases annually. USAP's over 4,500 clinicians have expertise in many anesthesia subspecialties, including pediatric, cardiac and OB anesthesia. USAP's data-driven quality metrics enable continuous innovation and improvements that are shared across the organization via its national and local clinical quality network. This network helps facilitate the delivery of consistent, high-quality services for patients, surgeons, facilities, and health plans. To learn more about USAP, visit https://www.usap.com/.

