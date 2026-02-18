Manifest Appoints Greg Armor as Chief Revenue Officer to Scale Global Go-to-Market

Armor to drive organizational strategy as Manifest expands adoption across commercial and public sector segments.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest , the leading platform for software and AI supply chain security, announced that Greg Armor has joined the company as chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Armor will lead global sales, revenue operations, partnerships, and customer expansion to support Manifest's next phase of global expansion.

Greg Armor, Chief Revenue Officer, Manifest

Manifest is continuing to build momentum across regulated sectors, helping organizations gain trust in the software and AI they build and buy. With Armor's leadership, the company will further strengthen its go-to-market execution and customer outcomes across the U.S. federal sector as well as the global automotive, defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services sectors.

Armor brings 25 years of go-to-market leadership in the cybersecurity industry. Most recently, he served as CRO at Sycurio, where he led a comprehensive transformation of the company's go-to-market strategy, aligning sales, marketing, and customer success to drive growth, expand enterprise adoption, and strengthen customer retention. Before that, Armor held leadership roles at Appdome, Gryphon.ai, and BitSight, with experience spanning enterprise sales, strategic accounts, partnerships, the U.S. federal sector, revenue operations, customer expansion, marketing, and international markets.

In his role at Manifest, Armor will:

Drive operational adoption and customer value realization: Supporting customers in moving beyond point-in-time assessments toward continuous operational adoption, enabling measurable business outcomes through ongoing usage, policy alignment, and risk-informed decision-making.

Scale revenue through integrated risk and lifecycle management: Expanding how organizations manage both internally developed and third-party technologies by aligning sales strategy, customer success engagement, and product capabilities to drive broader adoption, expansion opportunities and long-term retention.

Strengthen ecosystem and governance adoption: Working across partners and customers to accelerate adoption of governance frameworks that support transparency, compliance, and risk management across modern software and AI environments.

Greg Armor, CRO, Manifest, said: "Customers don't just need visibility, they need operational outcomes that translate into reduced risk and measurable business value. My focus is on aligning teams and execution around helping customers operationalize their strategies at scale, strengthening long-term partnerships and enabling organizations to trust the software and AI they buy and build."

Daniel Bardenstein, CEO, Manifest, said: "Software and AI supply chain risk has moved from a technical issue to a board-level priority. Greg brings deep experience translating complex security problems into clear customer value and scalable revenue. As organizations face regulatory pressure, Greg will help us expand our reach and ensure customers can adopt AI and software with confidence."

Marc Frankel, Board Member, Manifest, said: "Greg understands what it takes to build and scale a revenue engine, taking startups to major growth and major outcomes. He's worked in complex markets, with technical buyers, and knows how to align sales, product, and customer outcomes without adding noise. As Manifest continues to grow, we need that kind of discipline and clarity. I'm excited to have him join the team and help us build the next phase of the company the right way."

Armor's appointment underscores the Manifest commitment to helping organizations gain visibility, enforce policy, and manage risk across modern software and AI supply chains.

About Manifest

Manifest is the leading platform securing the entire AI and software supply chain—from source code to models to third-party software. We empower product security and third-party risk teams to operate critical systems and applications with confidence by detecting and managing hidden software supply chain and AI risks at scale. The Manifest Platform provides end-to-end visibility and control across Product Security, AI Risk, and Supplier Risk, helping teams build secure, trusted software without losing velocity. Trusted across defense, healthcare, automotive, and other regulated industries to enhance product & AI security, third-party risk, and compliance. Learn more at www.manifestcyber.com

