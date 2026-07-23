Manifest Launches Business Debit Mastercard to Power the Next Generation of Creator Entrepreneurs

The Manifest Business Debit Mastercard and integrated platform bring together banking, payments and financial tools for the creator economy

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manifest, the embedded banking platform purpose-built for creators and the ecosystem powering them, today announced the launch of the Manifest Business Debit Mastercard, a new card powered by Mastercard to help creator entrepreneurs manage their money, unlock savings, and grow with confidence.

As the creator economy evolves, millions of creators are operating as full-scale businesses, managing multiple revenue streams, selling products and services, and engaging global audiences. Goldman Sachs estimates the creator economy could approach $480 billion by 2027, while Adobe research found more than 300 million creators globally. According to the IAB, roughly one in 10 internet-dependent jobs is now a creator role. Yet many lack financial tools built for how they actually work.

The Manifest Business Debit Mastercard, offered through Manifest's platform, is designed to address this gap by aligning payments, banking and financial management into an integrated experience purpose-built for modern, creator-led businesses.

The Manifest Business Debit Mastercard offers a powerful set of Mastercard benefits designed to support day-to-day operations and long-term growth:

Mastercard Easy Savings – Access to a global business loyalty program, providing automated, curated merchant card-linked offers, helping creators stretch every dollar further.

– Access to a global business loyalty program, providing automated, curated merchant card-linked offers, helping creators stretch every dollar further. Mastercard Business Builder – Unlock access to a suite of benefits that help entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses, with intentional tools and educational resources to help creators grow with confidence and efficiency.

– Unlock access to a suite of benefits that help entrepreneurs launch and scale their businesses, with intentional tools and educational resources to help creators grow with confidence and efficiency. Advanced Security Protections – Benefit from Mastercard's AI-powered fraud monitoring, Mastercard ID Theft Protection™ and Mastercard Zero Liability Protection, ensuring every transaction is secure and protected.

– Benefit from Mastercard's AI-powered monitoring, Mastercard ID Theft Protection™ and Mastercard Zero Liability Protection, ensuring every transaction is secure and protected. Mastercard Priceless Experiences – Access unique dining, travel, and entertainment events on the Mastercard Priceless platform.

Powered by Mastercard's global network, the platform also enables faster payouts, including instant options, embedded payment acceptance, seamless cross-border transactions, and integrated tools to manage invoicing, expenses, taxes and multiple income streams.

"Creators are building some of today's most dynamic small businesses," said Ginger Siegel, North America Small and Medium Business Lead at Mastercard. "They're managing customers, cash flow, taxes, global audiences and multiple income streams often without tools designed for how they work. Together with Manifest, we're helping creators access the trusted payments, security and infrastructure they need to grow sustainable businesses in the digital economy."

Manifest's platform is designed to simplify financial operations for creators and the entire creator economy by bringing key activities into one place. Through the platform, creators can access:

Business accounts and cards tailored to creator-led businesses

Faster, more flexible payouts, including instant options

Secure payment acceptance embedded into creator platforms

Seamless cross-border money movement to support global audiences

Tools to manage invoicing, expenses, taxes and cash flow across multiple income stream

By embedding financial services directly into the creator workflow, Manifest's platform can enable creators to operate more like fully integrated businesses, supporting everything from monetization and brand partnerships to financial planning and global expansion.

"Creators are the next founders," said Michael Cavallaro, co-founder and CEO of Manifest Financial. "They are building brands, running businesses and driving real economic activity. The next phase of the creator economy will be defined by financial stability, operational efficiency and trusted and embedded commerce infrastructure. Together with Mastercard, we're giving creators the tools they need to grow with confidence."

This launch builds on Mastercard's broader commitment to empowering small businesses in the digital economy. Over the past decade, Mastercard has connected more than 65 million small businesses to digital tools and recently announced a goal to connect and protect 500 million people and small businesses on their pathways to financial health by 2030.

Since its public launch in April 2025, Manifest built its fast-scaling financial orchestration layer and expanded its platform to support multiple creator platforms across music, content, NIL (Name, Image, Likeness), talent representation and creative agencies. The company has said it plans to continue expanding its global payment reach as creator income increasingly crosses borders.

For more information on Manifest or to apply for the Manifest Business Debit Mastercard, please visit manifestfinancial.com.

About Manifest Financial

Manifest Financial was built on a simple conviction: creators deserve a financial system that works the way they do. Manifest combines decades of expertise in fintech, banking, and regulatory infrastructure to deliver what no one else has — a fully embedded banking and financial operating system designed exclusively for the creator economy. From business banking and payments to cards, cash flow management, and AI-powered financial intelligence, Manifest integrates everything into a single, creator-native platform — solving the structural financial gaps that have long left creators without the tools serious businesses rely on. Manifest isn't building another digital banking app. We're building the financial backbone of the creator economy — the platform where creators don't just manage money, they build lasting financial strength.

The Manifest Business Debit Mastercard is issued by MVB Bank Inc., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Manifest Financial