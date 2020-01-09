Manifest, the current Content Marketing Agency of the Year, Adds David Brown as Executive Chairman

"We couldn't be more excited to have David join our team," said Eric Goodstadt, Manifest's President. "Building on our success in the past few years, David's deep experience in leading growth in the areas of content operations, content strategy, personalization and analytics will be invaluable, as we take on the next chapter in our history."

Most recently, David was Chief Strategy Officer at OneSpot, the leading content personalization platform, working with companies in Financial Services, CPG, Health and Beauty, and Retail to create more relevant, personal digital experiences. He helped establish a new approach to content measurement called Active Content Intelligence. Prior to OneSpot, David was head of Meredith Xcelerated Marketing. During his 10-year tenure, David led MXM to unprecedented success, winning multiple awards including Content Marketing Agency of the Year in both 2014 and 2015, as well as being recognized within Gartner's Magic Quadrant for global digital agencies. Under David's watch, MXM helped to establish content marketing as a discipline in its own right, and became one of the largest independent agencies of any type in the US.

David Barron, Manifest CFO and COO added, "Today's marketplace demands integration of multiple disciplines to serve our clients. David Brown understands this and has been a pioneer of scaled integration of content, CRM and digital capabilities."

David Brown commented: "As marketers needs around content strategy and operations expand, and the ability of holding companies to meet those needs declines, there's never been a better time for the emergence of specialists in the content and experience arena. Manifest is focused on the development of the highest quality, unmistakable content, as well as content measurement with ROI attribution. I'm excited to join Manifest at this point in the agency's journey."

ABOUT MANIFEST

Manifest is a leading independent Content Marketing and Digital Experience agency in the U.S. Manifest offers a unique fusion of experience design, emerging technology and content specialization to create compelling content experiences for leading brands. Clients include AARP; Campaign Monitor; CDW; Delta Faucet; Enterprise Holdings, Inc.; Express Scripts; JW Marriott; Marriott Hotels, and Primrose Schools. www.manifest.com

