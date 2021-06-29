Manifesting Your Best Self with Beach Volleyball Pro Kerri Walsh Jennings and California Almonds

Kerri's key to acing her every day is rooted in the habits that help her feel her best. As a longtime fan of almonds as a source of energy, Kerri teamed up with California Almonds to show how fueling up on almonds can empower you to feel your best and prosper in the face of adversity. Choosing the right snack does not have to become an opponent to in your journey to achieving overall wellness. Kerri believes that snacking on almonds is the perfect foundation as a one ounce serving of almonds (23 to be exact) is a natural energy booster that gives you an extra pep in your step to dominate every hour.

"Life is full of surprises that challenge you to your core, that's why it's important to have consistent, wellness-driving habits to keep you grounded. An essential go-to of mine is having a reliable snack like almonds on-hand," says Kerri. "Almonds are a perfect combination of taste, health and convenience. Their unique nutritional makeup can help me feel my best by preventing overconsumption or running on empty. Keeping my energy up, so I can always be fully present, is super important in my day-to-day as it helps navigate obstacles and accomplish my goals."

As a professional athlete and mom of three, Kerri has concocted a number of almond-forward recipes that keep her fueled and ready for anything. Before heading out on an adventurous hike or attempting a new workout, try Kerri's Pre-Workout Trail Mix, a delicious mix of ingredients with protein and dietary fiber. After a full day of action, Kerri's Golden Hour Gold Milk is packed-full of calming properties that promotes both sleeping and muscle relaxation, resulting in a refreshed mood the following day.

For more information and resources about California Almonds and Kerri Walsh Jennings' go-to snack recipes and tips to consider, please visit almonds.com.

About California Almonds

California Almonds make life better by what we grow and how we grow. The Almond Board of California promotes natural, wholesome and quality almonds through leadership in strategic market development, innovative research, and accelerated adoption of industry best practices on behalf of the more than 7,600 almond farmers and processors in California, most of whom are multi-generational family operations. Established in 1950 and based in Modesto, California, the Almond Board of California is a non-profit organization that administers a grower-enacted Federal Marketing Order under the supervision of the United States Department of Agriculture. For more information on the Almond Board of California or almonds, visit Almonds.com or check out California Almonds on Facebook , Twitter , Pinterest , Instagram and the California Almonds blog .

About Kerri Walsh Jennings

Kerri Lee Walsh Jennings is an American professional beach volleyball player, who competes on the U.S. AVP Tour and internationally on the FIVB World Tour. She is the most decorated beach volleyball player of all time being a three-time gold medalist, and a one-time bronze medalist. Recently Walsh Jennings and husband Casey Jennings co-founded p1440, a new beach volleyball-centric digital media company aimed at bringing more prize money and attention to the sport through live streaming, storytelling, training and tournaments. The media company, p1440, was coined from Walsh Jennings' motto that people should spend all 1,440 minutes of every day with a purpose. She is also a mom to Joey (12), Sundance (11), and Scout (8), who she was pregnant with during the 2012 Olympics in London.

