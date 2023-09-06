Manifolds Market size to increase by USD 564.08 million from 2022 to 2027, Growth in demand for oil and natural gas drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The manifolds market size is expected to grow by USD 564.08 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period. Growth in demand for oil and natural gas is notably driving the manifolds market. However, factors such as threats from counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by market segmentation by application (oil and gas industry, industrial automation, HVAC system, automotive, and others), type (hydraulic, pneumatic, HVAC, automotive, and fluid distribution), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Manifolds Market 2023-2027

Growth in demand for oil and natural gas is notably driving the market growth. The escalating demand for oil and gas has necessitated the exploration and extraction of new reservoirs, resulting in the drilling of fresh wells. This phenomenon is particularly evident in non-major oil-producing countries. Additionally, offshore oil and gas reservoirs, characterized by their size and extended lifespan, have drawn companies towards offshore exploration and production (E&P) endeavors. The ever-increasing global appetite for oil and natural gas is set to amplify the growth of the E&P sector. Despite the relatively high costs associated with offshore extraction, the substantial reserves of offshore wells outweigh those found onshore. This prompts upstream companies to harness oil and gas from these abundant reserves. Consequently, the surge in demand for oil and gas is poised to escalate drilling activities in offshore locations, consequently driving the demand for collectors. These factors fuel the expansion of the market throughout the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The oil and gas industry segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The oil and gas industry is undergoing an evolution supported by technological advancements driving increased production capacity and big data integration for real-time data tracking to make informed decisions about the oil and gas industry. Such advances support increased oil and gas production, and growing investment in offshore E&P operations is driving the growth of the oil and gas industry. The common manifold has a hollow structure and is equipped with valves, fittings (te, elbows, and plugs), pipes, tubes, and pressure machines. The hollow shape of the manifold allows fluid to pass freely through its many ports and onto the production line. To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View FREE PDF Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The manifolds market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including ABB Ltd., Berendsen Fluid Power Pty Ltd., Dril Quip Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Eurofluid Hydraulic S.r.l., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hyspecs Hydraulics NZ, M and W Hydraulics, Moog Inc., NOV Inc., Oilpath Hydraulics Pty Ltd., RBV Energy Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Renishaw Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Weatherford International Plc, and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc.

Challenges

Threat from counterfeit products restricts market growth. Counterfeit products fall within the grey market, where the product itself is genuine, but its distribution and sale occur outside the purview of authorized distributors. In the case of hydraulic manifolds, counterfeits, and fraudulent versions often lack quality, rendering them prone to failure or malfunction under elevated pressures. This poses a significant risk to the safety and effectiveness of installations where these components are employed. Moreover, producers of these counterfeit manifold products offer them at lower costs, adding to the challenge. The issue lies in the deceptive resemblance of these valves to the genuine ones, complete with logos, identification numbers, patents, serial codes, and nameplates. Consequently, the proliferation of counterfeit products presents a substantial threat to the market players. As a result, these factors are anticipated to hinder the market's growth during the forecast period. View the FREE PDF Sample Report to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Manifolds Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.52% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 564.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.05 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Berendsen Fluid Power Pty Ltd., Dril Quip Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Eurofluid Hydraulic S.r.l., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., General Electric Co., Hyspecs Hydraulics NZ, M and W Hydraulics, Moog Inc., NOV Inc., Oilpath Hydraulics Pty Ltd., RBV Energy Ltd., Parker Hannifin Corp., Renishaw Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Weatherford International Plc, and Worldwide Oilfield Machine Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

