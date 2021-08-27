Manipal Hospitals launches the first Radixact System with Synchrony technology in India

The Radixact System, with its new generation of Tomotherapy with Synchrony technology serves cancer patient needs, by far superior clinical results in head & neck, breast, GI & prostate cancers, which consolidate for more than 85% of occurrence. The System delivers 360 degree rotational delivery for the whole body and CT based daily IGRT treatment with Iterative reconstruction. The combined technologies enable the delivery of radiation using a variety of methods — from image-guided intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IG-IMRT) to stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) — to treat almost any tumor, even those that move with breathing, precision, accuracy and unprecedented flexibility.

Dr. Vadhiraja B M, HOD & Consultant – Radiotherapy, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road, stated, "Manipal Hospitals has always emphasized on providing the patients with the best universally available treatment and care. The Synchrony technology is expected to revolutionise cancer treatment by significantly lowering the discomfort undergone by cancer patients. Synchrony for the Radixact System will provide clinicians with the technology they need to effectively and efficiently treat cancer patients requiring radiation therapy, in whom the tumor moves while breathing."

The advantages of Synchrony technology include:

It enables clinicians to administer highly precise radiation to the tumor region which moves with natural breathing, i.e cancer in lung (primary or metastatic), liver, pancreas & prostate Provides comfort of natural breathing by the patient during radiation and reduces overall treatment time compared to the current radiation treatment technologies for cancer Minimizes the damage inflicted on healthy tissues surrounding the tumors, which are exposed to high-dose radiation, with minimal discomfort to the patient Tracks, detects the tumor and corrects its positions all within an adaptive time of 0.3 seconds and precisely administers dosage, with minimal invasion or discomfort to the patient.

Manipal Hospitals constantly upgrades the technology to provide the best treatment for every cancer patient.

