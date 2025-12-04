Manischewitz® Unveils Athletic Honors Society to Honor Jewish College Athletes

BAYONNE, N.J., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 135 years, Manischewitz® has been synonymous with Jewish tradition, taste, and culture. Now, the world's most iconic Jewish food brand is stepping into a new arena — college athletics — to honor the next generation of Jewish champions.

Manischewitz announces THE ATHLETIC HONORS SOCIETY, a national competition celebrating the grit, talent, spirit, and pride of Jewish NCAA athletes across the country. This campaign is not just a contest; it's a spotlight on Jewish excellence. The program unfolds across multiple stages, each designed to engage athletes, fans, and the broader Jewish community nationwide.

Beginning in early December 2025 and running through January 2025, athletes and supporters can submit nominations online and rally their communities to vote. Nominations and voting can be entered here. A robust social and digital campaign across Manischewitz and partner platforms will amplify entries and drive participation.

"Jewish athletes bring a powerful blend of talent, culture, and influence," said Shani Seidman, CMO of Manischewitz. "This campaign recognizes their success on the field and their role as meaningful cultural ambassadors on campus. It's an honor to uplift these athletes and spotlight the diversity and vitality of modern Jewish identity."

For years, Jewish college athletes have been breaking stereotypes, smashing expectations, and dominating across NCAA sports, often becoming the most visible Jewish representatives on their campuses. Manischewitz aims to give these athletes the recognition they deserve.

America will vote for the Best Jewish College Athlete in America, with winners named in both Men's and Women's divisions. Winners will receive a $10,000 cash prize, their face on a limited-edition box of official Manischewitz Matzo, honors from the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame, and major brand spotlight with national media amplification. Jewish athletes hold a unique place at the intersection of culture and influence, serving as powerful ambassadors of modern Jewish identity on campus, on the field, and beyond.

"Whether you realize it or not, Jewish college athletes are frequently the most visible Jewish representatives on campus," says Eitan Levine, Co-founder of Tribe NIL, the nation's first NIL initiative for Jewish college athletes with over Jewish NCAA athletes. "They often literally wear their heritage on the back of their jerseys with their names. We are beyond excited that Manischewitz is showcasing this group and honoring true Jewish athletes in the country," adds Levine.

Manischewitz believes this initiative will generate a meaningful wave of authentic user-generated content celebrating Jewish pride, connection, and community.

In March 2026, Manischewitz will announce the Men's and Women's winners, reveal the limited-edition matzo box design, and participate in an honoring ceremony with the International Jewish Sports Hall of Fame.

To bring the program to life across social, digital, and earned media, Manischewitz will produce a full suite of compelling video and storytelling assets. These include introductory videos highlighting the competition and call for nominations; branded content featuring Jewish sports imagery; finalist videos capturing personal stories, training footage, interviews, and reflections on Jewish identity; and dedicated winner profile videos released alongside the limited-edition matzo box reveal.

ABOUT MANISCHEWITZ

For more than 135 years, Manischewitz has been the most trusted name in traditional Jewish foods, bringing families together through kosher products that honor heritage, flavor, and authenticity. From its iconic matzo and gefilte fish to innovative new offerings for today's consumer, Manischewitz remains committed to delivering quality, tradition, and joy to households across America. As a cultural touchstone for generations, the brand continues to evolve while staying true to its mission: celebrating Jewish identity, community, and connection through food.

To learn more, visit https://manischewitz.com/athlete-contest/

For more about Manishewitz go to www.manischewitz.com

For more about Tribe Nil Sports go to www.tribenilsports.com

