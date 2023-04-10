BAYONNE, N.J., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manischewitz, the leading kosher brand for over 120 years, will commemorate the final season of the award-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with Prime Video as they join a celebration on the streets of New York City on the Marvelous Mile, a mile-long takeover of Fifth Avenue from 46th Street to 56th Street on April 14 from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. As a part of Prime Video's wider "Maisel Tov" campaign, this activation will honor all of Midge's achievements throughout the series with the help of household brands like Manischewitz, Saks Fifth Avenue, the St. Regis, and more.

Manischewitz Celebrates The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Prime Video Send-Off

Reliving the past four seasons, guests are invited to walk down Fifth Avenue on an unmissable pink carpet, visiting various stops that hark back to elements of each season. Brand Ambassadors in 1960s garb will help the mile 'come to life' as they direct customers to each photo moment and pass out maps detailing the show's iconic NYC filming locations. Four different stops will allow attendees to experience critical moments across Midge's career, starting on the stage of The Gaslight Café, onto the Catskills, on the road in Miami, and more.

As part of the activities on the Marvelous Mile, Manischewitz will have "Cookie Kiosks" distributing nostalgic Manischewitz Black & White Cookies with a special edition of "Manischewitz Pink & White Cookies' in honor of Midge's love for pink! Other brands and businesses will also be celebrating the launch of Season Five across the nation through dedicated programs and surprise and delight experiences online and in person.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been a smash hit with fans and critics ever since Midge Maisel first picked up the microphone in Season One. The Emmy award-winning series, featuring two Jewish families on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, takes place in the late 1950s/early 60s, capturing the look and feel of mid-century America through every detail of the series' production design, costume design, and beyond. For Passover, Manischewitz and Prime Video recently offered a limited-edition, collectible tin macaroon canister that paid homage to the series and its vibrant world.

"We at Manischewitz are thrilled to be part of the Mrs. Maisel Season Five send-off," said Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco Food Brands and Brand Director for Manischewitz. "Manischewitz has been a household name and brand for generations. Working with Prime Video on a project that blends tradition with modernity is a joy. Come join the celebration and sample the Manischewitz Black and White or special edition Pink and White Cookies at the Marvelous Mile."

"We at Prime Video are grateful for the support of nostalgic brands like Manischewitz that have supported our show and will join us at this magnificent send off," says Jennifer Verdick, Head of Brand Partnerships and Consumer Events at Prime Video.

About The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan, four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, three-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Screen Actors Guild Award winner Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has won 20 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; three Golden Globes, including Best TV Series–Comedy; six Critics Choice Awards, including Best Comedy Series; two Producers Guild of America Awards; a Writers Guild of America Award; and a Peabody Award.

About The Manischewitz Brand

The Manischewitz Brand offers a diverse product line of over 30 unique product categories. The iconic brand was founded in a small bakery built to make Passover matzo in 1888 by Rabbi Dov Behr Manischewitz. Success paved the way for introducing new products like Tam Tam® Crackers, Chicken Soup, Macaroons, and Gefilte Fish. Today's Manischewitz offers Broths, Noodles, Potato Pancakes, and Matzo Balls. Manischewitz is matzo and so much more! The Manischewitz Brand is now part of New Jersey-based KAYCO, a family-owned company considered America's first name in kosher products. See www.manischewitz.com for more product and recipe information.

Media contact:

Stacey Bender

[email protected]

9736501218

SOURCE Manischewitz