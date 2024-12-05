Manischewitz Partners With BYU Quarterback Jake Retzlaff in Historic NIL Deal Just in Time to Celebrate Chanukah

BAYONNE, N.J., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manischewitz® announces its NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) sponsorship deal with Jake Retzlaff, starting quarterback for the BYU Cougars and a trailblazer as the first Jewish quarterback in the history of Brigham Young University. This partnership is a landmark moment, celebrating Jake's unique role as a cultural ambassador and athlete at one of the most religiously distinctive universities in the country.

Retzlaff, one of only three Jewish students on BYU's Mormon campus, has become a symbol of pride for Jewish communities nationwide. Affectionately dubbed "BYJew" by Jake and his older brother Reggie, his story transcends sports, bringing visibility to Jewish identity in spaces where it is rarely represented. With the Cougars enjoying their best season in over 20 years, with a 10-2 record, Jake's leadership has not only elevated his team but also captured national attention.

This partnership between Manischewitz, an iconic Jewish brand with a legacy dating back to 1888, and Retzlaff reflects shared values of tradition, resilience, and community. The NIL deal includes:

Jake Retzlaff Matzo Boxes : Try and get your hand on one of these limited-edition matzo boxes featuring Jake! These collectible boxes celebrate the intersection of athletic achievement and cultural heritage and will be available through a special giveaway to fans and communities.





: Try and get your hand on one of these limited-edition matzo boxes featuring Jake! These collectible boxes celebrate the intersection of athletic achievement and cultural heritage and will be available through a special giveaway to fans and communities. Content Creation: Retzlaff will share his story and connection to Manischewitz through engaging video content, including nostalgic recipes, cultural anecdotes, and holiday traditions.

Reflecting on his partnership, Jake shared, "Manischewitz has always been part of my life. I grew up with matzo with peanut butter as my favorite snack, and every Passover, my family and I made matzo pizza together. At Chanukah time our tradition was making potato latkes. Now, at BYU, I'm able to share these traditions with my teammates. This partnership is about more than football—it's about creating connections and celebrating Jewish pride in ways I never expected."

The partnership was made possible by Eitan Levine, a New York-based writer, comedian, and cultural connector whose work has been featured on The Daily Show, Late Night with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The New York Times. Levine, known for his viral "Jewish Man on the Street" videos and work with brands like Amazon Prime Video Sports and Sony, saw Jake's story as an incredible opportunity to spotlight a rare, uplifting narrative in the Jewish community.

"We are so proud to welcome Jake officially into the Manischewitz family this holiday season," says Shani Seidman, CMO of Kayco, parent company of Manischewitz. "He is such an inspiration, and we are honored to support his exciting football career and dream. This partnership represents everything the brand aspires to be—celebrating our heritage and bringing awareness to Jewish food and excellence."

Jake's presence on BYU's campus has also impacted the local Jewish community. From wrapping tefillin in the BYU stadium to leading Provo's first public Hanukkah menorah lighting, Jake has embraced his role as a leader and ambassador for Jewish culture in a state where only 0.2% of residents identify as Jewish. His visibility has inspired others, including Jewish youth athletes, who now see him as a role model both on and off the field.

"Jake Retzlaff is a story we rarely see—a Jewish athlete thriving in one of the least likely environments for our community. His success is a reminder of the power of representation and pride," Eitan Levine said. "Partnering with Manischewitz was a perfect fit, and it's been amazing to see how his story has resonated nationally. This isn't just a sponsorship; it's a moment of cultural celebration."

Manischewitz's sponsorship of Jake Retzlaff is about more than promoting its products. It's a testament to the brand's commitment to celebrating tradition while creating modern connections. As the partnership continues through the 2024 academic year, fans can expect to see more collaborative content, holiday moments, and charitable initiatives that reflect the heart of this unique story.

