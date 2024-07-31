Manley Creative Fuels Regional Growth for Global Brands in the Southwest

Arizona Agency Experiences Expansion Through its Focus On Targeted Campaigns

PHOENIX, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona, is quickly emerging as a hub for setting the creative bar and delivering impact for some of the most notable corporations in the U.S. Manley Creative, a full-service agency specializing in video and digital production headquartered in Phoenix, is a commanding force behind this movement, bringing new energy and driving action to audiences for national brands in the Southwest region.

Manley Creative has been entrusted to reframe global campaigns for acclaimed companies like Deloitte, DMI and a fortune 100 aerospace company. While its footprint is worldwide, the agency finds immense value in investing locally to drive brands forward in their home state and across the Southwest. For Deloitte, the agency was tasked to bolster the company's profile through a paid media strategy in Arizona and Utah. The agency's creative and targeted marketing approach exceeded Deloitte's clickthrough rate goals for Southwest audiences by over 300 percent, yielding significant brand growth and awareness within the region.

Manley Creative's marketing impacts on Arizona and beyond the Southwest region have sparked agency expansion and brought new talent to its team. The agency named Jill Neidorf as Vice President of Client Services. In this role, Neidorf is charged with identifying, developing and implementing strategies that will foster client growth and scale services across the United States and over 16 countries worldwide that Manley Creative currently works in. Neidorf takes the helm after a tenured career spanning over 20 years of being an integral part of culture-changing campaigns with a diverse network of brands from Disney to Citibank to Coca-Cola Global.

"This is a transformative time for not only our industry, but for us as a full-service agency in this region of the U.S.," said Jim Manley, CEO of Manley Creative. "I believe we have one of the most driven and talented teams in the world, which is why distinguished brands have chosen us to be a key player in accelerating their reach in the Southwest. For us to keep thriving and surpass expectations, we needed someone with the creative acumen and deep understanding of the client's needs to deliver value and facilitate growth."

Manley Creative's focus on shaping every aspect of its client's needs has been a catalyst for the agency to enter a new era of its own. The agency is in the final stages of launching a company rebrand, which will be emblematic of its growing leadership, capabilities across markets, and innovation within the industry space.

While Manley Creative may help build brands worldwide, the agency puts tremendous focus on elevating and making positive impacts for its local community as well. Jim Manley was named as one of the philanthropic business leaders of the year for AZ Big Media's Champions of Change in 2024 where Manley was recognized for his leadership as President of the board for the Phoenix Theatre Company, which is currently undergoing a $45 million expansion as well as contributions to other non-profit organizations in the Valley.

"The more Arizona is recognized as a nucleus for creative leadership, the greater it means to me to help build a community that embraces the local arts programming," added Manley. "I've been passionate about the arts since I was five years old and I believe it's more important now than ever to support innovation and authentic storytelling, especially younger people who are just starting their personal and professional journeys."

For more information on Manley Creative, services and brands they represent, visit manleycreative.com.

