Mann Eye Institute - Austin Location Celebrates 20 Years

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 1998 was quite a year. The search engine giant Google was born. Furby, the loveable electronic robotic toy, made its debut and Microsoft launched Windows 98.

1998 also marked the year that ophthalmology practice Mann Eye Institute expanded into Austin, Texas. They performed their first LASIK procedure there on August 19, 1998. Today, Mann Eye Institute has 10 locations in the Houston area and two thriving Austin locations flanking the northern and southern parts of the city.

Much has changed over the years with advances in vision correction technology but one thing has remained the same. Mann Eye Institute is still committed to helping every individual who walks through the doors to See Life Better with the clear vision they deserve.

"The Mann Eye team of experienced physicians and highly trained staff is dedicated to your vision but is also dedicated to serving you and your family in the best way possible," said Dr. Paul Mann. "We pride ourselves on outstanding patient care as well as visual outcomes using some of the most advanced state-of-the-art technology."

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary, Mann Eye Institute in Austin is offering "throwback" LASIK prices, taking it back to what they charged for the procedure in 1998! "We thought that would be a fun way to celebrate our 20th in Austin," said Dr. Mann. "For anyone who has been thinking about LASIK but hesitating for one reason or another, there has never been a better time to have LASIK and take advantage of this incredible one-time offer."

Happy Anniversary from Mann Eye Institute in Austin! Details can be found here.

Contact: Amanda Polk, Miller Public Relations



Phone #: (817) 281-3440

SOURCE Mann Eye Institute

Related Links

http://www.manneye.com

