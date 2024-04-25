MANN PACKING UNVEILS ®EAL MANN'S BROCCOLINI™ CAMPAIGN TO EDUCATE AND PROTECT TRADEMARK AMID GROWING POPULARITY

Leading packaged vegetable supplier launches multi-platform educational initiative

GONZALES, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mann Packing Co., Inc. – a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte, Inc., and one of the largest suppliers of packaged vegetables in North America – is launching Real Mann's Broccolini™, an informational campaign to educate consumers, chefs, and restauranteurs about the trademark status of the term Broccolini® and to protect the company's trademark for its baby broccoli – the first of its kind worldwide, with a distinctive taste and texture.

"The term Broccolini® is more than just a name to us — it's a symbol of our company's commitment to quality and innovation," said Melissa Mackay, Vice President of Marketing, Fresh Del Monte N.A. "We helped develop Broccolini® baby broccoli more than a quarter of a century ago as a broccoli and Chinese kale hybrid from an exclusive seed that produces long, tender, and edible stems which you simply can't get anywhere else."

Baby broccoli is growing in popularity as a side dish among chefs and tastemakers at upscale restaurants and trendy eateries across North America. While the menus at many of these establishments offer a range of entrees that are designated as "with broccolini," there is little evidence they are serving actual Broccolini® – the trademark for a proprietary type of baby broccoli created over 25 years ago by Sakata Seed Company for Mann Packing Co., Inc. Many U.S. restaurants simply list "broccolini" on the menu, without attributing the correct brand name and trademark that lets customers know they're getting the real product — and not an inferior baby broccoli with a bitter taste, stringy stalk and hard texture.

Broccolini® baby broccoli is a natural hybrid of broccoli and Chinese kale (gai lan), which debuted in 1998 as a new vegetable grown exclusively by Mann Packing Co. after an eight-year development period. With a sweeter and milder flavor than regular broccoli, Broccolini® baby broccoli is 100 percent edible from flower to stem, making it a great choice for taste and to reduce food waste.

The company will support its Real Mann's Broccolini™ initiative with robust social media programs, PR and advertising campaigns, and a dedicated landing page that informs both the restaurant industry and consumers about what sets Broccolini® baby broccoli apart from anything else on the market.

"While this campaign is intended as an educational opportunity to remind the foodservice industry that our product name cannot legally be used generically, we are serious about protecting our trademark," explained Mackay. "It's important for consumers to understand the Broccolini® difference and know that the name matters. If restaurant menus are not accurately referring to the product by name, it can be misleading to customers who expect a certain level of flavor and quality."

To learn more about Broccolini® baby broccoli and the Real Mann's Broccolini™ initiative, please visit www.veggiesmadeeasy.com/real-manns-broccolini/.

For more information on Mann Packing Co., including products and recipes, please visit www.veggiesmadeeasy.com/.

