Manna Tree and Grupo Herdez®️ Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Global Nutrition and Wellness

The collaboration aims to expand the global impact of scaling health and wellness-based brands

VAIL, Colo., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a global private equity firm empowering consumers to live better, longer today announced a strategic partnership with Grupo Herdez®️, a leading food company in Mexico. This partnership should further the impact of Manna Tree's goal to identify and scale health and wellness-based businesses – and should unlock expanded global expertise and reach for its companies.

"By aligning with Grupo Herdez's extensive industry expertise and distribution network, including their established U.S. presence, we expect to be able to provide even stronger support and insights to our portfolio companies," said Ross Iverson, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Manna Tree. "We believe This collaboration also creates an exciting opportunity to explore the dynamic Latin American market, where we're seeing strong growth in the health and wellness-related sector."

Grupo Herdez®️, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 1991, has a presence in 99 percent of Mexican households through, at least, one of its more than 20 well recognized consumer brands. Its market leadership and significant U.S. market presence through the MegaMex joint venture underscores its strong market position and growth potential through its deep industry connectivity.

"At Grupo Herdez®️, we aim to bring the best of Mexican cuisine to the U.S.," said Gerardo Canavati Miguel, Chief Financial and IT Officer of Grupo Herdez. "Together with Manna Tree, we can drive innovation and uncover new opportunities in the food industry."

The partnership aims to capitalize on the expanding global wellness economy, which currently drives 5.6 percent of total GDP. Both the United States and Mexico are considered strong growth markets in the category, particularly in a post-pandemic world, and nutrition is an important foundational component.

"Health and wellness is a pronounced trend in the consumer sector – and it's something that crosses borders around the world," said Iverson. "With this partnership with Grupo Herdez, we aim to identify opportunities to create value for our existing portfolio, as well as access new insights and opportunities across North America."

About Manna Tree

Manna Tree is a global private equity firm committed to investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer. The firm strategically invests in the consumer sector, particularly within the health and wellness ecosystem, focusing on growth-stage and buyout opportunities. Manna Tree has made investments in 13 companies to date: Health-Ade, Gotham Greens, Vital Farms, Good Culture, Verde Farms, True Food Kitchen, TruFood Manufacturing, MycoTechnology, Nutriati, Urban Remedy, The New Primal, Infinant Health and Cheetah.

Website: https://www.mannatreepartners.com/

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez is a leader in the food industry in Mexico. The company offers over 1,500 products across various categories. Grupo Herdez is committed to sustainability and since 2012 aligned its strategy with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals including zero hunger and responsible consumption and production. The company employs more than 11,500 people and operates 15 production plants, 29 distribution centers, and over 60 points of sale.

Website: http://www.grupoherdez.com.mx

CONTACT:

Quinn Kelsey, ICR

[email protected]

SOURCE Manna Tree Partners