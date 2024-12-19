Manna Tree Appoints Grace Zuncic as Managing Director of Human Talent

Chobani and Cotopaxi veteran joins leading health and wellness-focused private equity firm to drive organizational and portfolio growth

VAIL, Colo., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a global private equity firm dedicated to empowering consumers to live better, longer through investments in health and wellness, today announced the appointment of Grace Zuncic as its first Managing Director of Human Talent. This strategic addition provides important leadership to support the firm's continued growth as it expands its impact across the estimated $5.6 trillion and growing wellness ecosystem. She will begin on January 2, 2025.

In her new role, Ms. Zuncic will lead Manna Tree's comprehensive talent and culture initiatives, including recruitment, professional development, and workplace culture enhancement. Her appointment is intended to strengthen the firm's ability to attract new talent as it grows and support the expanding investment portfolio. The ability to diligence talent, provide executive recruiting support, and serve as a resource for portfolio CEOs are opportunity areas of focus for Manna Tree to build value in the portfolio.

"At Manna Tree, we believe our people and the culture we have created together are our greatest assets, and Grace's addition is designed to allow us to further strengthen our team in order to make a positive impact in consumer health and wellness," said Ellie Rubenstein, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Manna Tree. "Her proven ability to scale mission-driven organizations, from her early days at Chobani to her recent leadership at Cotopaxi, aligns perfectly with our focus on empowering consumers to live better, longer lives through improved health and wellness."

"Grace brings a remarkable passion for people and mission-driven teams, which aligns perfectly with our firm's objectives," added Ross Iverson, Manna Tree Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We believe there is significant investment opportunity in the health and wellness category and as a result we must invest in the strength of our team to be able to scale alongside our portfolio companies. I believe Grace will be an invaluable contributor to Manna Tree's growth in the years ahead."

Prior to joining Manna Tree, Ms. Zuncic served as Chief People and Impact Officer and Senior Advisor at Cotopaxi, where she implemented employee-centric practices during a period of significant growth. Her extensive consumer goods experience includes over a decade at Chobani, where she held multiple executive positions including Chief People and Culture Officer and Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Strategy, playing a key role in the company's evolution from startup to industry leader. She also serves on the Board of Directors for King Arthur Baking Company and the Cotopaxi Foundation Board.

"I'm thrilled to join Ellie, Ross, and the entire Manna Tree team in their mission of advancing consumer health and wellness," said Ms. Zuncic. "The firm's commitment to identifying and scaling innovative solutions across nutrition, active lifestyles, and overall well-being resonates deeply with my passion for building purpose-driven organizations. I look forward to strengthening our team's capabilities as we seek to continue to invest in companies that enable better, longer lives."

Ms. Zuncic holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude, in Philosophy and Political Science from Boston College. Ms. Zuncic and her husband Eric have two young children. An active runner, baker, skier, and community volunteer, she enjoys staying engaged with her local community and pursuing her personal passions.

About Manna Tree

Manna Tree, co-founded by Ellie Rubenstein and Ross Iverson, is a global private equity firm committed to investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer. The firm strategically invests in the consumer sector, particularly within the health and wellness ecosystem, focusing on growth-stage and buyout opportunities. Manna Tree has made investments in 13 companies to date: Health-Ade, Gotham Greens, Vital Farms, Good Culture, Verde Farms, True Food Kitchen, TruFood Manufacturing, MycoTechnology, Nutriati, Urban Remedy, The New Primal, Infinant Health, and Cheetah.

