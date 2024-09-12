Manna Tree Grows Firm with Strategic Promotions and Hires

VAIL, Colo., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a global private equity firm committed to investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer lives through improved health and wellness, is pleased to announce several key promotions and the expansion of its investment and investor relations teams. Promotions have been awarded to Tyler Mayoras, Ryan Klas and Allison Yazel, with Ali McNutt and Lauren Russell recently joining Manna Tree's investment team and investor relations team, respectively.

"Our dedicated team of passionate leaders is the foundation of Manna Tree," said Gabrielle Rubenstein, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Manna Tree. "We are proud to recognize the continued accomplishments, commitment and growth of these team members, who all share in our mission to invest and advise companies that we believe will allow consumers to live better, longer, while aiming to deliver best-in-class returns to our investors. We will continue to invest in our team to drive results for our portfolio companies and to identify our next investment opportunities."

"As we build and develop our portfolio of consumer investments, we are deeply appreciative of the value creation and commitment to results demonstrated by Tyler, Ryan and Allison," said Steve Young, Managing Partner of Manna Tree. "We are also very pleased to grow our investment team with the addition of Ali, who brings a background in strategic planning and consulting. Looking ahead, as we grow and continue to deploy capital across the broader consumer health and wellness ecosystem, we will actively seek out industry leaders who can bring sector-specific expertise to Manna Tree."

Tyler Mayoras, Managing Director, Food and Beverage Sector. Mr. Mayoras has over 25 years of private equity expertise and joined Manna Tree in 2023 as Director of Portfolio Growth. Mr. Mayoras has led growth strategies across the firm's investment portfolio, and serves on the Boards of Health-Ade, Urban Remedy and The New Primal. In his new role, Mr. Mayoras will have accountability for Manna Tree's food and beverage investments, including sourcing of new investment opportunities for Manna Tree.

Ryan Klas, Director, Investments. Mr. Klas brings extensive experience in corporate venture capital and investment management to his role and joined Manna Tree as Vice President of Investments in 2023. Mr. Klas's background includes a leadership role at 301 INC, General Mills' venture capital arm, where he managed a global portfolio of private investments and successfully exited numerous direct and fund investments across the food ecosystem. Mr. Klas serves on the Board of Health-Ade and Urban Remedy.

Allison Yazel, Vice President, Marketing. Ms. Yazel joined Manna Tree in 2021, and brings a diverse background in marketing, entrepreneurship, and strategic planning to her role. As Vice President, Ms. Yazel will be responsible for building Manna Tree's visibility in the industry, with both companies and investors. Her career highlights include founding and managing a marketing and events consultancy that supported small business owners in the Vail Valley, as well as a background in advertising agencies.

Ali McNutt, Senior Associate. Ms. McNutt joins Manna Tree as a Senior Associate on the investment team, bringing valuable expertise in strategic planning and consulting. Based in Minneapolis, Ms. McNutt joins from Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she served as a Consultant and Project Leader. At BCG, she honed her skills in management consulting, focusing specifically on private equity and consumer sectors.

Lauren Russell, Associate. Ms. Russell joins Manna Tree as an Associate on the investor relations team, where she plays an important role in supporting capital formation and investor relations strategies. Lauren joined from P10 Holdings, where she focused on fundraising and marketing for P10 and its boutique investment firms. She was previously with Janus Henderson, where she implemented marketing strategies for institutional sales and channel marketing teams.

About Manna Tree

Manna Tree is a global private equity firm committed to investing in companies that empower consumers to live better, longer. The firm strategically invests in the consumer sector, particularly within the health and wellness ecosystem, focusing on growth-stage and buyout opportunities. Manna Tree has made investments in 13 companies to date: Health-Ade, Gotham Greens, Vital Farms, Good Culture, Verde Farms, True Food Kitchen, TruFood Manufacturing, MycoTechnology, Nutriati, Urban Remedy, The New Primal, Infinant Health and Cheetah.

