Manna Tree Promotes Allyson Patterson and Steve Young to Managing Partner

News provided by

Manna Tree Partners

11 Oct, 2023, 07:30 ET

VAIL, Colo., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a global private equity firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, today announced the promotion of two Manna Tree professionals – Allyson Patterson and Steve Young – from managing director to managing partner, effective October 1, 2023.

"We believe amplifying strong leaders from within will ensure Manna Tree's future success," said Ross Iverson, co-founder and managing partner. "Just as we partner with companies to develop strong leadership teams, we believe fostering talent is one of the keys to scale a company."

Continue Reading
Allyson Patterson (left), Steve Young (right)
Allyson Patterson (left), Steve Young (right)

Allyson Patterson joined the firm in 2019 and has been an integral part of establishing Manna Tree's culture, operations, and compliance standards. During his year long tenure, Steve Young has built-out and refined Manna Tree's investments team with top tier talent.

"Congratulations to these leaders on their well‐deserved promotions," said co-founder and managing partner Gabrielle Rubenstein. "We appreciate their years of diligent work and dedication to our investors, the portfolio, and the firm."

Manna Tree manages approximately $600 million, including two sector-focused funds: the first fund closed at $141.5 million in March 2020 and the second at $300 million in November 2022.

About Manna Tree Manna Tree is a global private equity firm committed to improving human health through nutrition. The firm invests and actively partners with growth-stage companies, driven by the core belief that health, well-being, and longevity are attainable through innovation in food. Manna Tree has made 12 investments to date: Health-Ade, Gotham Greens, Vital Farms, Good Culture, Verde Farms, True Food Kitchen, MycoTechnology, Nutriati, Urban Remedy, The New Primal, Infinant Health, and Cheetah

Website: https://www.mannatreepartners.com/

CONTACT: Allison Yazel, Marketing Manager [email protected]

SOURCE Manna Tree Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.