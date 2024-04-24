Manna Tree Strengthens Investor Relations Team with Strategic Hires of Adam Whitehead and Attie Hoffman

VAIL, Colo., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Manna Tree, a global private equity firm committed to improving human health through nutrition, today announced the strategic additions of Adam Whitehead as Director of Investor Relations and Attie Hoffman as Vice President of Strategic Relationships.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam and Attie to the Manna Tree team," said Gabrielle Rubenstein, co-founder and managing partner of Manna Tree. "Their deep expertise and proven track records in capital formation, investor relations and strategic partnerships will be invaluable as we continue to grow and scale our business."

Adam Whitehead joins Manna Tree as Director of Investor Relations, responsible for capital formation and investor relations strategies. Previously, he was Head of Investor Relations, Capital Formation and ESG at CRG, a multibillion-dollar healthcare investment firm. Prior to CRG, he spent six years on the investment team at Crestone Capital Advisors, a large multi-family office.

"I'm excited to join the Manna Tree team and contribute to the firm's growth and success as we continue to focus on improving human health along with our investors," said Whitehead. "By partnering with visionary entrepreneurs and leveraging our extensive industry expertise, I believe Manna Tree is well-positioned to drive significant value creation for our investors while making a positive impact on the nutrition landscape."

Attie Hoffman joins Manna Tree as Vice President of Strategic Relationships. Prior to Manna Tree, Hoffman served as an investment advisor in the Asset & Wealth Management division at Goldman Sachs, working with ultra-high net-worth families and individuals. Before Goldman Sachs, she worked as a trader on the EMEA Institutional Equity desk at J.P. Morgan.

"I look forward to this next chapter with Manna Tree as I contribute to the firm's strategic growth initiatives," said Hoffman. "Manna Tree's commitment to investing in the future of nutrition, while driving positive change, is incredibly inspiring. I look forward to leveraging my experience to build strong partnerships that will help further the firm's mission and create value for our stakeholders."

Manna Tree manages approximately $563 million, including two sector-focused funds: the first fund closed at $141.5 million in March 2020 and the second at $300 million in November 2022.

About Manna Tree

Manna Tree is a global private equity firm committed to improving human health through nutrition. The firm invests and actively partners with growth-stage companies, driven by the core belief that health, well-being, and longevity are attainable through innovation in food. Manna Tree has made 12 investments to date: Health-Ade, Gotham Greens, Vital Farms, Good Culture, Verde Farms, True Food Kitchen, MycoTechnology, Nutriati, Urban Remedy, The New Primal, Infinant Health, and Cheetah.

