Manny Halley Productions and Quality Films Team Up for Music Drama 'Greenlight' from Director Benny Boom and Writer Terence Paul Winter

LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive producer Manny Halley and his Manny Halley Productions banner (a division of Imani Media Group), in partnership with Quality Films (a division of Quality Control Music), have joined forces to produce Greenlight, a music drama about a young rapper who is pulled into fame and opportunity while navigating the violent gang circle left behind by his father. Benny Boom (All Eyez on Me) is directing a screenplay by Terence Paul Winter (The Rookie, Castle). Manny Halley is producing alongside Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas for Quality Films, as well as Manny Halley Jr and Rodney Turner.

Courtesy of A Manny Halley Production Manny Halley, Pierre Thomas, Kevin Lee, Benny Boom

Greenlight follows gifted young rapper Nico Jones as he navigates ambition, identity, and the dangerous pull of his surroundings. Told across two timelines, the story begins a decade earlier in South Central Los Angeles, where Nico's early creative promise is shaped by family loss, a fractured home life, and the looming influence of local street figures. Even as a child, Nico's poetic voice sets him apart, though his environment constantly threatens to define him. Cut to the present day, Nico is 20 and still trapped in the projects and chasing a breakthrough as a rapper. A single night changes his trajectory, blurring the line between artist and persona as others begin to shape his image for their own gain. When his music unexpectedly ignites attention, Nico is forced to confront who he's becoming, and whether success is worth the cost.

"Greenlight is a bold, emotionally charged story about ambition and the cost of chasing a dream," said Halley. "Benny Boom is an incredible visionary, shaping stories that feel immediate, layered, and unforgettable. Bringing this project to life alongside Coach and P has been extremely rewarding, and I'm eager for audiences to see it."

Benny Boom is an accomplished and award-winning feature film and television director whose bold visual style and storytelling have made him one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation. His feature debut Next Day Air showcased his sharp comedic sensibility, while the acclaimed biopic All Eyez on Me cemented his reputation for bringing complex, real-life stories to the screen with cinematic scale and emotional depth. Boom is the recipient of numerous industry honors, including an MTV Video Music Award, three BET Awards for Director of the Year, and three BET Hip Hop Awards for Director of the Year—recognizing his lasting impact on visual culture and contemporary storytelling. On television, Boom has directed episodes of The Equalizer, CSI: Vegas, Empire, Chicago P.D., Black Lightning, NCIS: Los Angeles, All American, and City on a Hill, demonstrating a versatile command of both character-driven drama and high-stakes action. He is represented by Paradigm, Artists First, and Del Shaw

Imani Media Group most recently produced and released Aftershock: The Nicole P Bell Story, which opened in theaters nationwide in November 2025, timed to the anniversary of Sean Bell's murder, and is now available on digital platforms for rental and purchase, including Amazon, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV. The company also recently announced Loving Venus and High Rollers.

About Imani Media Group

Imani Media Group, founded by Manny Halley, is a Los Angeles–based entertainment company encompassing film and television production, music management, and culturally relevant storytelling. The company distributes its content through its Faith Media Distribution arm and leverages strategic partnerships to develop and deliver projects across streaming, television, and theatrical platforms.

About Quality Control (QC)

Founded in 2013 by Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas, QC Music is an Atlanta-based company that began as a record label but has since evolved into a broader media and entertainment conglomerate. Known for breaking artists like Migos, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and City Girls, the powerhouse label focuses on developing talent, utilizing data-driven strategies.

As part of the ever-growing Quality Control empire, Quality Films marks legendary label executives Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "P" Thomas' official expansion into the film industry. Founded in 2020, the newest branch of Quality Control will bring Coach and P's renowned brand-building and storytelling talents to center stage.

