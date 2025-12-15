MANNY HALLEY PRODUCTIONS RELEASES AFTERSHOCK: THE NICOLE P. BELL STORY DIGITALLY TODAY

Revisiting the killing of 23-year-old Sean Bell—shot 50 times by undercover NYPD officers hours before his wedding—the story explores a tragedy that ignited national outrage and calls for police accountability and reform.

Now available for rental or purchase on digital platforms, with the official soundtrack available for streaming and purchase.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faith Media Distribution today announced the home entertainment release of AFTERSHOCK: THE NICOLE P. BELL STORY, now available on digital platforms for rental and purchase, including Amazon, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV. The film's official soundtrack officially dropped today as well and can be streamed and downloaded on Apple Music and Spotify.

In a tragic incident that ignited national outrage, unarmed 23-year-old Sean Bell was fatally shot by undercover NYPD officers just hours before his wedding. The barrage of 50 bullets that took his life became a defining flashpoint in the ongoing fight for police accountability and reform. Aftershock: The Nicole P. Bell Story tells this story through the eyes of his fiancée, Nicole Paultre Bell, offering a gripping and emotional portrait of love, loss, resilience, and a woman's extraordinary determination to transform unimaginable pain into purpose and a lasting call for change.

The film opened in theaters nationwide on Friday, November 28 — just two days after the 19th anniversary of Sean Bell's murder.

AFTERSHOCK: THE NICOLE P. BELL STORY stars Rayven Ferrell, Bentley Green, Richard Lawson, Kevin Jackson, and Richard T. Jones. It is directed by Alesia "Z" Glidewell, written by Cas Sigers and Glidewell, and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II, and Yolanda Halley, with executive producers Manny Halley and Nicole Paultre Bell.

"This film is deeply personal, not just for Nicole and the Bell family, but for every community that has been impacted by injustice," said producer Manny Halley. "We wanted to honor Sean's legacy by telling the truth with heart, humanity, and urgency. Making this was a responsibility, and we're grateful that audiences across the country will now be able to experience Nicole's powerful story at home."

