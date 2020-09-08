Manny P. Silis, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manny P. Silis, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Doctor in the field of Internal Medicine in acknowledgment for his devotion as an Internist with Franconia Internists, PC.

Board-Certified Internist, Dr. Silis has led a remarkable career having accrued 29 years of expert medical knowledge and professional experience specializing in internal medicine. He has garnered a well-deserving reputation as an experienced internist devoted to providing the best healthcare experience possible and keeping his patients well. In his current capacity at Franconia Internists, PC, Dr. Silis has been partnered in practice for the past 25 years with his brother George Silis, MD, located in Alexandria, Virginia. They are proud to serve patients from Alexandria, Springfield, Old Town, Annandale, and the greater DMV area. Aside from his clinical practice, he is also a hospitalist and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Mt. Vernon Hospital, and Fairfax Hospital. He also serves as the Director for Woodbine Rehabilitation Nursing Home.



To prepare for his career, Dr. Silis received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from George Washington University. Soon thereafter, he obtained his Medical Degree from Chicago Medical School, following the completion of his Internal medicine residency at George Washington University-affiliated hospitals. He is Board Certified in internal medicine.



A prominent leader in his field, Dr. Silis remains abreast of the latest innovations and developments. He is an active member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians.



Dr. Silis dedicates this recognition in the loving memory of his father, Mr. Peter Silis, for all of his support. He also recognizes Dr. Wilmont, and Dr. May, pediatricians who inspired him to enter the medical profession.



