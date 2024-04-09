Manor Educator Named Texas Teacher of the Year by Teachers of Tomorrow

Leading alternative teacher certification program announces Teacher of the Year competition winners

MANOR, Texas, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers of Tomorrow (ToT), the nation's leading alternative teacher certification program, announced Peter Yorke of Manor Middle School as its 2024 Texas Teacher of the Year.

"The Teacher of the Year award recognizes first-year educators across the nation who are making a difference in the lives of their students," said Dr. Heath Morrison, CEO of Teachers of Tomorrow. "As an educator enrolled in Teachers of Tomorrow's alternative certification program, Peter Yorke is putting his skills to use in the classroom. We applaud his dedication to Texas students and the teaching profession."

ToT operates in several states across the nation, and its Teacher of the Year competition awards first-year educators based on nominations from school principals and ToT field supervisors in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas. State winners are awarded $500 for classroom supplies and/or professional development.

The state winners are automatically entered as finalists for the national Teacher of the Year competition, which is determined by a public vote. The 2024 national winner is awarded $5,000 and will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week, Monday, May 6 – Friday, May 10, 2024.

"I find great inspiration in each of my students' individuality and the level of energy they bring to class," said Yorke. "I intend to use the scholarship fund to expand the learning environment and experience; to create more accessible ways of delivering a complete, rigorous education; to recognize and empower students' confidence and morale, and to improve the circumstances for learning." Yorke also wishes to use a portion of the funds to support extracurricular school activities, including school clubs and field trips.

Teachers of Tomorrow is the nation's leading alternative teacher certification program, accredited by the Association for Advancing Quality Educator Preparation (AAQEP). With a mission to develop high-quality educators, ToT has over 18 years of experience and a network of more than 80,000 certified teachers, making a lasting impact on students, classrooms, and communities. More information about Teachers of Tomorrow and their certification programs: teachersoftomorrow.org

