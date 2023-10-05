TEACHERS OF TOMORROW HELPS ASPIRING TEACHERS ACHIEVE THEIR DREAM CAREER THROUGH NEW TEACHER SCHOLARSHIP

News provided by

Teachers of Tomorrow

05 Oct, 2023, 09:10 ET

The nation's largest alternative certification program opens applications for scholarships that will be awarded to 20 future educators to support their teaching journey

HOUSTON , Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers of Tomorrow, the nation's largest alternative certification provider, is opening applications for its 2023 - 2024 New Teacher Scholarship, which will help 20 passionate individuals enter classrooms across the United States. The scholarships will cover the full cost of the Teachers of Tomorrow program for new educators in Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is October 31, 2023. All 20 recipients will be announced in December 2023.

Teachers of Tomorrow has provided more than $500,000 in scholarships to teachers since its inception and looks forward to assisting new educators in making a lasting impact on students. As part of the application, candidates must complete a form and write a short essay on what inspired them to choose teaching and how they plan to make a positive impact on the communities they serve. Scholarship recipients will be chosen based on their responses and will be notified via email.

"The New Teacher Scholarship allows us to alleviate the financial burden that is associated with becoming a teacher and is just one of the many ways we are celebrating educators," said Dr. Heath Morrison, CEO of Teachers of Tomorrow. "All those considering a career in education are encouraged to apply for the scholarship to embark on their teaching journey. As our nation continues to face teacher shortages, it is our goal to continue supporting aspiring and veteran teachers both inside and outside of the classroom."

It is crucial to have qualified teachers in classrooms to inspire the next generation. Teachers of Tomorrow has placed more than 80,000 certified educators in districts across the nation, and the organization continues to support teachers as they transition into the classroom. The New Teacher Scholarship has been presented to some of the most dedicated educators, and past recipients have displayed a great commitment to positively contributing to their communities. Teachers of Tomorrow helps individuals from a variety of backgrounds and experiences choose a career that is worth it. 

Scholarship candidates must enroll in the Teachers of Tomorrow program by November 30, 2023, and must be hired as a full-time teacher of record on or before December 31, 2024. International applicants qualified to teach in the United States are welcome to apply. To apply for the 2023 – 2024 New Teacher Scholarship, visit here. For additional scholarship terms and conditions, visit here.

About Teachers of Tomorrow 
Teachers of Tomorrow has been the nation's most comprehensive provider of teacher services since 2005. Committed to helping educators excel in the classroom and beyond, Teachers of Tomorrow provides holistic support across the entire lifecycle of the teacher. To provide teachers with requisite skills to successfully enter – and stay – in the teaching profession, Teachers of Tomorrow provides accredited pre-certification training, research-based test preparation, and ongoing professional development. For more information, visit teachersoftomorrow.org/

SOURCE Teachers of Tomorrow

Also from this source

GREATER HOUSTON AREA TEACHER WINS 2023 TEACHER OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM TEACHERS OF TOMORROW

Dr. Heath Morrison Named Chief Executive Officer of Teachers of Tomorrow

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.