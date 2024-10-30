Manpower Named a Global Leader in Latest Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment Staffing

The recognition reflects Manpower's advanced technological capabilities in sourcing and assessing for business and professional, industrial and engineering roles, strong analytics, and industry-leading learning program. In addition, the recognition underscores Manpower's investments in education and managed services.

"I'm proud to see that we're being acknowledged once again for our unwavering dedication to providing career pathways to our associates and consultants through education and upskilling opportunities," said Rajesh Namboothiry, Senior Vice President, Manpower North America, "as well as our recent investments in advanced technologies and analytics tools that help us confidently match clients with the best talent."

"Manpower has continued to showcase strong investments toward strengthening its contingent and Business and Professional staffing and services capabilities," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President of Everest Group. "And Manpower Engineering has emerged as a Leader on the U.S. Engineering Contingent Talent and Strategic Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment due to its robust capabilities to source engineering talent across the breadth and depth of engineering domains and extensive on-ground presence in the U.S."

Manpower continues to make significant investments to strengthen its capabilities. This includes continued investments in:

Comprehensive learning and skilling solutions like MyPath®, a one-stop platform for education, assessments, job search, and career coaching; powerYOU, connecting associates to thousands of online, self-paced courses at no cost; and condensed upskilling programs for in-demand skills.

Employability programs through the Academy of Advanced Manufacturing and National Apprenticeship Sponsorship.

Real-time recruitment, market analytics and insights, and performance reporting such as the Workforce Success Index and Total Cost of Workforce calculator.

Contact center solution, managed service solutions, and workforce process optimization through the Manufacturing Center of Excellence.

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment is an annual evaluation of contingent staffing providers' market success and delivery capability. This year's U.S. assessment reviews the ability of companies to deliver services successfully through the dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint. Based on Everest Group's comprehensive evaluation, the companies are then segmented into Leaders, Major Contenders, and Aspirants. Those recognized as Leaders, like Manpower, have performed significantly better than others in most dimensions (most notably vision and capability).

ABOUT MANPOWER

Manpower®, part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, is a global leader in contingent staffing and permanent resourcing, providing companies with strategic and operational flexibility and creating talent at scale. Our talent agents and specialized recruiters leverage data-driven insights to assess, guide and place people into meaningful, sustainable employment, and our PowerSuite® tech platform enables assessment and matching to predict performance potential. Our Manpower MyPath® skilling program provides rapid skills development at scale with on-the-job training, market-based certifications, and coaching for roles in growth sectors. In this constantly shifting world, our flexible workforce solutions provide companies with the business agility needed to succeed.

For more information about Manpower, visit www.manpower.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup