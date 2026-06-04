Manpower Ranked No. 1 on Forbes' 2026 List of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, Named Among Top Five Professional Recruiting Firms

This milestone marks the 10th consecutive year of recognition on Forbes' staffing and recruiting rankings.

MILWAUKEE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Manpower, a global leader in contingent staffing and part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, has been named the No. 1 Temporary Staffing Firm in the nation on Forbes' 2026 list of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms. The independent ranking, developed in partnership with Statista, also placed Manpower among the nation's top five professional recruiting firms, marking the company's tenth consecutive year of recognition on Forbes' staffing and recruiting rankings.

Forbes Best Temporary Staffing Firms 2026

"This distinction is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices that matter most — our clients, candidates and peers," said Raj Namboothiry, Senior Vice President and Head of Manpower U.S. "Today, successful hiring requires a deep understanding of what motivates people and where they can thrive. Our teams bring that understanding to every client and candidate interaction."

Manpower's reach spans more than 70 countries, connecting hundreds of thousands of organizations with skilled talent and helping millions of people find meaningful work each year. In the U.S., the brand combines data-driven recruiting with its PowerSuite® assessment platform and MyPath® skilling program to help both employers and job seekers navigate a labor market reshaped by technology and shifting demand.

The 2026 rankings draw on feedback from approximately 13,800 recruiters, HR leaders, hiring managers and job candidates, generating more than 18,000 recommendations. Firms are ranked by the volume of recommendations received from peers, clients and candidates. Companies do not pay to participate or be selected. The full rankings are available at forbes.com.

For more information about Manpower and its staffing solutions, visit manpower.com.

ABOUT MANPOWER

Manpower® is a global leader in contingent staffing and permanent resourcing, providing companies with strategic and operational flexibility and creating talent at scale. Our talent agents and specialized recruiters leverage data-driven insights to assess, guide and place people into meaningful, sustainable employment, and our PowerSuite® tech platform enables assessment and matching to predict performance potential. Our Manpower MyPath® skilling program provides rapid skills development at scale with on-the-job training, market-based certifications, and coaching for roles in growth sectors. In this constantly shifting world, our flexible workforce solutions provide companies with the business agility needed to succeed. Manpower is part of the ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, which also includes Experis and Talent Solutions.

For more information about Manpower, visit www.manpower.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2026 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 17th time; all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Bluesky.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup