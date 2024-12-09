ManpowerGroup Appoints David Herranz Regional President of Southern Europe and Expands Responsibilities for Riccardo Barberis

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today announced key leadership appointments in Europe, effective January 1, 2025. David Herranz, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales in Europe, has been appointed Regional President, Southern Europe, excluding France, and will oversee ManpowerGroup's operations across the region. He will report to Chair & CEO Jonas Prising and join the Executive Leadership Team. Additionally, Riccardo Barberis will continue as Regional President, Northern Europe while expanding his responsibilities to include France following the retirement of Alain Roumilhac at the end of the year.

"David brings exceptional industry experience and a proven track record of market development and fostering deep client relationships across our European operations," said Prising. "His passion for creating new value for clients and candidates has consistently delivered strong results and he is widely recognized as a global industry leader. I am also delighted that Riccardo will expand his leadership, taking on responsibilities for France, our largest market, alongside the newly appointed Country Manager Benoît Derigny. Both David and Riccardo exemplify ManpowerGroup's values, and I am confident they will strengthen our market leadership while accelerating our Diversification, Digitization, and Innovation strategy across Europe."

"As workforce transformation continues at pace this is a pivotal moment for our industry and for ManpowerGroup," Herranz said. "I look forward to leading our talented teams across Southern Europe, building on our strong foundation to drive growth and strengthen our market position, while helping more people and businesses achieve their potential. Our purpose of connecting people with meaningful work has never been more important, and I'm energized to lead this next phase of our journey."

Herranz joined ManpowerGroup in 2021 to lead Sales and the Manpower Brand across Europe, the company's largest region. Spanish national, before joining ManpowerGroup, David held industry leadership positions in Spain, Latin America and the U.S. He currently resides in Madrid with his family.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com

