ManpowerGroup Appoints Michelle Nettles Chief People and Culture Officer, Effective July 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today announced the appointment of Michelle Nettles as Chief People and Culture Officer, effective July 29, 2019.

Michelle Nettles

Nettles will join from Molson Coors Brewing Company, the third largest beer company in the world, where she is Chief People and Diversity Officer and a member of the executive leadership team responsible for strategy, talent optimization and culture. In her 20 years at Molson Coors/MillerCoors Nettles held various leadership positions across all aspects of human resources including executive compensation, talent management, diversity and inclusion, labor relations and succession planning. At ManpowerGroup, Nettles will lead HR and culture across the organization's 80 countries and territories and across its family of brands and functions – Manpower, Experis, Right Management and ManpowerGroup Solutions.

Mara Swan, Executive Vice President Global Strategy and Talent, has announced her plans to retire March 2020. Until then she will continue her executive leadership responsibilities while ensuring the smooth and successful transition of global HR leadership to Nettles.

"Michelle is an impressive people leader with extensive experience in global HR and a proven track record in driving a diverse and inclusive culture across multiple countries," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO. "Her vision of employees as consumers together with her passion to broaden and deepen people's skills and drive strong leadership capability is a great fit for ManpowerGroup as we continue to digitize and transform our business. I'm pleased to welcome Michelle to the ManpowerGroup senior leadership team."

"I'm delighted to be joining ManpowerGroup at a time when talent and skills are top priorities for organizations, communities and individuals around the world," said Nettles. "The purpose of this company – to help people find meaningful work and have sustainable careers in the future - is such a powerful one. It deeply resonates with who I am and the role of human resources for organizations and society. I'm excited to be a part of delivering on this mission and joining a talented team committed to unlocking human potential, growing our people and our business and creating even more value for clients and candidates in the communities in which we operate."

Nettles holds a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida A&M University and will reside with her husband in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

