ManpowerGroup Celebrates 100 Years of Junior Achievement and Presents its Third Ready for Work Award at Company of the Year Event in Lille, France

LILLE, France, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) celebrates 100 years of Junior Achievement (JA) at its centennial event and Company of the Year Competition (CoYC) in Lille this week. A jury of ManpowerGroup leaders from across Europe will coach more than 39 finalist teams selected from hundreds of thousands of entries from across the region. Alain Roumilhac, President of ManpowerGroup France will award one winning team the third ManpowerGroup Ready for Work Award for demonstrating human skills like collaboration, leadership and learnability – the desire and ability to continually learn and develop new skills.

With more than 3 million young people in Europe unemployed, the JA Europe competition is offering 340,000 students aged 15-18 the opportunity to develop their employability and build valuable technical and soft skills by forming their own real enterprise and discovering first-hand how a company functions. The ManpowerGroup Ready for Work Award is one of eight signature awards offered to the CoYC finalists from companies including AT&T, BNP Paribas, Delta and FedEx. The ManpowerGroup jury assessing the award includes Michel Bouffard, Learning & Development Director of ManpowerGroup France, Laura D'Amico, Head of Learning & Development for ManpowerGroup Europe, and Michel Debruyne, Managing Consultant for Right Management Belgium.

"We're delighted to be here in Lille to celebrate 100 years of JA and confirm our commitment to supporting young people as they prepare for exciting and rewarding future careers," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "As digitization and automation continues at pace, uniquely human strengths like leadership, creativity and relationship building are more important than ever. These are exactly the skills JA develops through its entrepreneurial education programs and Company of the Year competition. Our employees across Europe dedicate hundreds of hours to coaching and supporting thousands of young people through the competition and we're very pleased to recognize the teams that best demonstrate the valuable soft skills we know companies need at this centennial event."

Prising will provide practical solutions to help young people get ready for work during a panel discussion on the future of work at the European Entrepreneurship Summit taking place during the CoYC. Panelists include Dana Haidan, Europe Regional Lead for Social Impact, Visa, Helena Jansson, Senior Vice President, Finance – International, FedEx Express and Martina Dlabajová, Member of the European Parliament.

For more information on the Ready for Work Award, visit http://coyc.jaeurope.org/manpowergroup-ready-for-work-award.html.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com.

Junior Achievement Europe

JA Europe is Europe's largest provider of education programmes for entrepreneurship, work readiness and financial literacy. In 2017, we equipped 3.6 million students in 40 countries with the knowledge, skills and attitude they require to start a business or get a job. JA works with the education and business communities as well as governments to provide young people from primary school to university with experiences that build the skills and competences they will need to succeed in a global economy. JA Europe is the European Regional Operating Centre for JA Worldwide®. Learn more at www.jaeurope.org

