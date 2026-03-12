ManpowerGroup Marks 10 Years with VivaTech as a Platinum Partner, Championing the Human Edge

MILWAUKEE, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup, the world's leading workforce solutions company, today announced its participation in VivaTech 2026 as a Platinum Partner, marking a double milestone: the 10th anniversary of VivaTech and ManpowerGroup's 10th consecutive year participating in Europe's leading technology and innovation event.

"VivaTech has become one of the most important forums for discussing where technology and work intersect, and that conversation has never mattered more," said Jonas Prising, Chair & CEO of ManpowerGroup. "Our research and work with clients around the world show that the organizations getting the most value from AI are those investing just as intentionally in their talent. Technology creates the opportunity; human capability determines the outcome. That is what the 'Human Edge' means in practice, and how we are helping clients and people prepare for a future of work that is more AI-enabled and more human-powered than ever before."

Over the past decade, VivaTech has grown into a defining global platform for innovation, reflecting ManpowerGroup's conviction that progress is most powerful when it keeps humans at the center. That belief is the foundation of ManpowerGroup's Human First, Digital Always approach.

With artificial intelligence reshaping roles and industries at speed, ManpowerGroup will highlight the "Human Edge" at VivaTech 2026. The "Human Edge" represents what technology cannot replicate: the adaptability, judgment, empathy, and collaborative capacity that enable organizations to translate digital innovation into sustainable business performance.

"We are proud to have ManpowerGroup as a Platinum Partner, especially as we celebrate VivaTech's 10th anniversary — a truly exceptional edition in every way. I'm convinced this strengthened partnership will deepen our ties and prove fruitful for both," said Maurice Levy, Emeritus Chairman, Publicis Groupe & VivaTech Co-President.

During the event, ManpowerGroup will also host its annual Startup Challenge. This year's theme, "Human First, Digital Always: Redefining the Future of Work," invites innovative startups to develop AI-powered solutions that help organizations transform while keeping people at the center. Focus areas include agentic AI for workforce delivery and tools that make worker skills visible, portable, and actionable. The winning startup will gain the opportunity to pilot its solution with ManpowerGroup, helping bridge the gap between new ideas and real-world workforce challenges.

VivaTech 2026 takes place June 17–20 in Paris, France. More details on ManpowerGroup's full program, including speakers, sessions, and Startup Challenge finalists, will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit manpowergroup.com for updates.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2025 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th time; all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook , and Bluesky.

