ManpowerGroup Named One of the World's Most Sustainable Companies by TIME

MILWAUKEE, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, has been named one of the World's Most Sustainable Companies by TIME Magazine. With a score of 70.48 out of 100, ManpowerGroup secured the 96th position among 500 ranked companies and emerged as the top performer in the workforce solutions industry.

"We're committed to progress, not just pledges, so this recognition is especially appreciated," said Ruth Harper, Chief Sustainability Officer at ManpowerGroup. "For us sustainability is not a fad – it is how we grow our business while caring for people and planet. We have set ambitious goals and our Planet Leaders and teams around the world are taking decisive action to implement Climate Transition Plans. We know where and how we can shift the needle across five key levers: increasing renewable energy use, decarbonizing our commutes, electrifying our fleet, promoting eco-responsible business travel, and scaling our impact throughout our supply chain. This progress also means we can lead in creating the talent organizations need for their own green transition, while helping people develop new skills, and building a more sustainable future for all."

ManpowerGroup's high ranking in TIME's World's Most Sustainable Companies list reflects its comprehensive approach and commitment to sustainability. The rigorous evaluation process by TIME and Statista assessed over 5,000 global companies on more than 20 key data points, recognizing the top 500 companies across 30 countries. The methodology considered factors such as CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) ratings, adherence to the UN Global Compact, Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated emission reduction goals aligned with the 1.5°C pathway, GRI and SASB compliant reporting, and various environmental and social performance indicators—all areas where ManpowerGroup has excelled. The company has also made significant strides in renewable energy use, gender diversity in leadership, and employee safety.

This distinction follows ManpowerGroup's recent honor as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 15th time, as well as achieving a Platinum medal in the 2023 EcoVadis assessment, improving from a previous gold rating and placing the organization in the top 1% of all rated companies worldwide, while earning 10 new medals to expand ManpowerGroup's EcoVadis coverage to 25+ countries overall. Additionally, the organization received a B rating in the 2023 CDP ratings, which reflects continued commitment to transparently disclosing its emission performance and ongoing journey to net-zero. ManpowerGroup was also the first company in its industry to have its 2030 emission reduction goals validated by the SBTi.

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for more than 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2024 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 15th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

