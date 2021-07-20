ManpowerGroup Reports 2nd Quarter 2021 Results

MILWAUKEE, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $2.02 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to net losses of $1.11 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $111.6 million compared to net losses of $64.4 million a year earlier. Revenues for the second quarter were $5.3 billion, a 41% increase from the prior year period.

Financial results in the quarter were impacted by the weaker U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period, resulting in a 13 cents positive impact to earnings per share in the quarter compared to the prior year. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 31% compared to the prior year period. Excluding the prior year impact of special items, on a constant currency basis, net earnings per diluted share increased 938% during the quarter.

Days Sales Outstanding improved by 1.9 days year over year reflecting our continued focus on collections and working capital efficiency.

Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "Our second quarter results reflect an improving global economic environment and increased demand for our services across our key markets and brands. As restrictions continued to ease worldwide, we saw the benefit of our diversified portfolio of services and workforce solutions. Our Manpower business rebounded strongly, our Experis business improved significantly during the quarter and our Talent Solutions offerings continued to deliver against the strong demand for global workforce solutions. We also made significant progress in the ongoing execution of our strategic initiatives, particularly in the implementation of new technology across the globe.

We are encouraged by the current momentum that we are experiencing across our offerings and confident in our team's ability to continue to deliver value to all our stakeholders.

We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the third quarter will be between $1.86 and $1.94, which includes an estimated favorable currency impact of 4 cents."

Net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were $173.6 million, or net earnings of $3.13 per diluted share compared to net losses of $62.7 million, or net losses of $1.07 per diluted share in the prior year. The prior year to date period included special items and restructuring costs which reduced earnings per share by $2.07. Revenues for the six-month period were $10.2 billion, an increase of 22% from the prior year or an increase of 14% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the six-month period were positively impacted by 20 cents due to changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements, including statements regarding economic uncertainty, the global recovery, financial outlook, the Company's strategic initiatives and technology investments and its positioning for future growth, as well as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Company's efforts to respond to such impacts, that are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties regarding the Company's expected future results. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described or contemplated in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These factors include those found in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including the information under the heading "Risk Factors" in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which information is incorporated herein by reference.

ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Three Months Ended June 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2021 2020 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $ 5,277.1 $ 3,742.2 41.0% 31.3%









Cost of services 4,417.0 3,165.5 39.5% 29.8%









Gross profit 860.1 576.7 49.1% 39.8%









Selling and administrative expenses,

excluding goodwill impairment charge 690.2 559.9 23.2% 15.8% Goodwill impairment charge (b) - 66.8 N/A N/A Selling and administrative expenses 690.2 626.7 10.1% 3.4%









Operating profit (loss) 169.9 (50.0) N/A N/A









Interest and other expenses, net 2.8 5.8 -50.9%











Earnings (loss) before income taxes 167.1 (55.8) N/A N/A









Provision for income taxes 55.5 8.6 549.2%











Net earnings (loss) $ 111.6 $ (64.4) N/A N/A









Net earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 2.05 $ (1.11) N/A











Net earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 2.02 $ (1.11) N/A N/A









Weighted average shares - basic 54.5 58.2 -6.3%











Weighted average shares - diluted 55.4 58.2 -4.9%





















(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.5 million and $2.8 million for

the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues

generated by the franchise offices, which were $253.5 million and $128.1 million for the three months

ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.









(b) The goodwill impairment charge for the three months ended June 30, 2020 relates to our investment

in Germany.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Three Months Ended June 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2021 2020 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 628.8 $ 515.9 21.9% 21.9% Other Americas 415.5 320.7 29.6% 24.3%

1,044.3 836.6 24.8% 22.8% Southern Europe:







France 1,346.8 736.0 83.0% 67.3% Italy 469.1 268.5 74.7% 59.6% Other Southern Europe 606.5 466.3 30.1% 20.4%

2,422.4 1,470.8 64.7% 51.0%









Northern Europe 1,190.5 865.7 37.5% 23.1% APME 619.9 569.1 8.9% 5.5%

$ 5,277.1 $ 3,742.2 41.0% 31.3%









Operating Unit Profit (Loss):







Americas:







United States $ 38.0 $ 9.2 311.7% 311.7% Other Americas 18.0 10.5 71.9% 68.1%

56.0 19.7 184.2% 182.2% Southern Europe:







France 65.7 (2.5) N/A N/A Italy 31.7 11.0 187.5% 162.8% Other Southern Europe 17.9 3.6 414.9% 380.3%

115.3 12.1 855.9% 776.5%









Northern Europe 17.9 0.3 5387.9% 4768.1% APME 22.3 18.0 24.6% 23.1%

211.5 50.1



Corporate expenses (37.3) (26.6)



Goodwill impairment charge - (66.8)



Intangible asset amortization expense (4.3) (6.7)



Operating profit (loss) 169.9 (50.0) N/A N/A Interest and other expenses, net (b) (2.8) (5.8)



Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 167.1 $ (55.8)























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.0 million and $2.4

million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These fees are primarily based on

revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $114.6 million and $122.3 million for the three months ended

June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.









(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:





2021 2020



Interest expense $ 9.7 $ 10.4



Interest income (3.1) (3.1)



Foreign exchange loss 0.6 0.5



Miscellaneous income (4.4) (2.0)





$ 2.8 $ 5.8





ManpowerGroup Results of Operations (In millions, except per share data)











Six Months Ended June 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2021 2020 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from services (a) $ 10,201.5 $ 8,361.3 22.0% 14.4%









Cost of services 8,573.3 7,060.6 21.4% 13.7%









Gross profit 1,628.2 1,300.7 25.2% 17.9%









Selling and administrative expenses,

excluding goodwill impairment charge 1,359.9 1,246.2 9.1% 3.0% Goodwill impairment charge (b) - 66.8 N/A N/A Selling and administrative expenses 1,359.9 1,313.0 3.6% -2.3%









Operating profit (loss) 268.3 (12.3) N/A N/A









Interest and other expenses, net 8.2 26.3 -68.6%











Earnings (loss) before income taxes 260.1 (38.6) N/A N/A









Provision for income taxes 86.5 24.1 258.9%











Net earnings (loss) $ 173.6 $ (62.7) N/A N/A









Net earnings (loss) per share - basic $ 3.17 $ (1.07) N/A











Net earnings (loss) per share - diluted $ 3.13 $ (1.07) N/A N/A









Weighted average shares - basic 54.8 58.5 -6.2%











Weighted average shares - diluted 55.5 58.5 -5.1%





















(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $7.1 million and $6.1 million

for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These fees are primarily based on

revenues generated by the franchise offices, which were $502.6 million and $210.4 million for the six months

ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.









(b) The goodwill impairment charge for the six months ended June 30, 2020 relates to our

investment in Germany.

ManpowerGroup Operating Unit Results (In millions)











Six Months Ended June 30





% Variance





Amount Constant

2021 2020 Reported Currency

(Unaudited) Revenues from Services:







Americas:







United States (a) $ 1,237.6 $ 1,126.8 9.8% 9.8% Other Americas 809.6 720.8 12.3% 12.6%

2,047.2 1,847.6 10.8% 10.9% Southern Europe:







France 2,535.7 1,829.8 38.6% 26.8% Italy 871.9 596.2 46.2% 33.7% Other Southern Europe 1,175.1 989.5 18.8% 10.0%

4,582.7 3,415.5 34.2% 23.1%









Northern Europe 2,324.3 1,934.2 20.2% 9.1% APME 1,247.3 1,164.0 7.2% 2.9%

$ 10,201.5 $ 8,361.3 22.0% 14.4%









Operating Unit Profit (Loss):







Americas:







United States $ 67.2 $ 11.5 482.5% 482.5% Other Americas 32.9 24.8 32.8% 33.9%

100.1 36.3 175.8% 176.6% Southern Europe:







France 108.3 35.5 204.9% 179.1% Italy 51.1 25.2 103.0% 85.7% Other Southern Europe 29.3 4.4 571.3% 525.5%

188.7 65.1 190.1% 166.3%









Northern Europe 22.7 (13.8) N/A N/A APME 41.1 34.9 17.8% 15.6%

352.6 122.5



Corporate expenses (74.5) (54.4)



Goodwill impairment charge - (66.8)



Intangible asset amortization expense (9.8) (13.6)



Operating profit (loss) 268.3 (12.3) N/A N/A Interest and other expenses, net (b) (8.2) (26.3)



Earnings (loss) before income taxes $ 260.1 $ (38.6)























(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $6.1 million and $5.4 million

for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. These fees are primarily based on revenues generated

by the franchise offices, which were $232.1 million and $198.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020,

respectively.









(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:









2021 2020



Interest expense $ 19.9 $ 21.5



Interest income (6.2) (6.8)



Foreign exchange loss 3.1 3.6



Miscellaneous (income) expense (8.6) 8.0





$ 8.2 $ 26.3





ManpowerGroup Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions)









Jun. 30,

Dec. 31,

2021

2020

(Unaudited) ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,461.4

$ 1,567.1 Accounts receivable, net 5,203.3

4,912.4 Prepaid expenses and other assets 165.0

186.9 Total current assets 6,829.7

6,666.4







Other assets:





Goodwill 1,219.1

1,225.8 Intangible assets, net 237.4

248.6 Operating lease right-of-use assets 367.2

400.7 Other assets 686.0

651.6 Total other assets 2,509.7

2,526.7







Property and equipment:





Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment 606.4

614.7 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 483.4

479.6 Net property and equipment 123.0

135.1 Total assets $ 9,462.4

$ 9,328.2







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 2,849.3

$ 2,527.4 Employee compensation payable 229.8

231.8 Accrued liabilities 577.6

602.1 Accrued payroll taxes and insurance 744.1

752.0 Value added taxes payable 526.3

551.1 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 23.1

20.4 Total current liabilities 4,950.2

4,684.8







Other liabilities:





Long-term debt 1,070.2

1,103.5 Long-term operating lease liability 272.6

305.1 Other long-term liabilities 772.7

781.2 Total other liabilities 2,115.5

2,189.8







Shareholders' equity:





ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity





Common stock 1.2

1.2 Capital in excess of par value 3,423.1

3,402.5 Retained earnings 3,494.1

3,388.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (422.3)

(397.3) Treasury stock, at cost (4,109.0)

(3,954.2) Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity 2,387.1

2,441.0 Noncontrolling interests 9.6

12.6 Total shareholders' equity 2,396.7

2,453.6 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,462.4

$ 9,328.2

ManpowerGroup Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)









Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

(Unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net earnings (loss) $ 173.6

$ (62.7) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 34.4

37.0 Non-cash goodwill and other impairment charges -

71.3 Non-cash operating lease right-of-use assets impairment -

8.2 Deferred income taxes (13.3)

(7.9) Provision for doubtful accounts 9.2

10.9 Share-based compensation 16.9

11.5 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the impact of acquisitions:





Accounts receivable (381.7)

988.3 Other assets (6.3)

(27.2) Other liabilities 362.6

(433.3) Cash provided by operating activities 195.4

596.1







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Capital expenditures (24.6)

(18.9) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (7.1)

- Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment 0.9

0.8 Cash used in investing activities (30.8)

(18.1)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Net change in short-term borrowings 3.1

(17.8) Proceeds from long-term debt 0.3

1.1 Repayments of long-term debt (2.2)

(0.1) Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (6.2)

(1.7) Proceeds from share-based awards 4.2

6.8 Payments to noncontrolling interests -

(0.8) Other share-based award transactions (4.6)

(6.6) Repurchases of common stock (150.1)

(63.8) Dividends paid (68.3)

(63.2) Cash used in financing activities (223.8)

(146.1)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (46.5)

(19.1) Change in cash and cash equivalents (105.7)

412.8







Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,567.1

1,025.8 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,461.4

$ 1,438.6

