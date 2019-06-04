ManpowerGroup Solutions Recognized as Global Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing for Ninth Year by Everest Group

MILWAUKEE, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Everest Group has named ManpowerGroup Solutions as a global leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) for the ninth year. The PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2019 recognized ManpowerGroup Solutions as RPO leader for its strategic investments in HR technologies and total talent management offerings.

"We are continually scanning the market to identify, integrate and scale best-in-breed technology solutions that create value for our clients and candidates," said Kate Donovan, Senior Vice President of ManpowerGroup Solutions North America and Global RPO President. "We're proud to be recognized by Everest Group for our deep workforce expertise and our leading technology that helps clients engage and retain the skilled workers they need to remain competitive."

ManpowerGroup Solutions' technology platform leverages data, advanced analytics and predictive tools to provide even better workforce insight to organizations. Everest Group also recognized ManpowerGroup's total talent approach and integration of offerings including career development and transition offerings from Right Management, the global career and talent development expert within ManpowerGroup and innovative HR tech including the Total Workforce Index™.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix is a comprehensive evaluation framework based on an assessment of delivery capabilities measured along seven dimensions – market adoption, portfolio mix, value delivered, vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint.

"ManpowerGroup Solutions, with its global presence and robust RPO deal portfolio, in terms of deal sizes and types, dwarfs the majority of its competitors," said Arkadev Basak, Vice President at Everest Group. "Its sustained focus on improving its Total Talent Acquisition (TTA) offering and consulting capabilities combined with proactive investments in its technology stack catering to the entire recruitment value chain, further strengthens its positioning as a top player in the RPO market."

For more information on ManpowerGroup Solutions' RPO offerings visit: https://www.manpowergroupsolutions.com/solutions/recruitment-process-outsourcing.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com.

About ManpowerGroup Solutions

ManpowerGroup Solutions provides clients with outsourcing services related to human resources functions, primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives that are outcome-based, thereby sharing in the risk and reward with our clients. Our solutions offerings include TAPFIN-Managed Service Provider, Strategic Workforce Consulting, Borderless Talent Solutions, Talent Based Outsourcing and Recruitment Process Outsourcing, where we are one of the largest providers of permanent and contingent recruitment in the world. ManpowerGroup Solutions is part of the ManpowerGroup family of companies, which also includes Manpower, Experis, and Right Management. More information at www.manpowergroupsolutions.com.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing. We are trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empower clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility, and responsiveness. What sets Everest Group apart is the integration of deep sourcing knowledge, problem-solving skills and original research. Details and in-depth content are available at www.everestgrp.com.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

