ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions TAPFIN Named Global Leader in Contingent Workforce Solutions for 10th Straight Year

ManpowerGroup

07 Sep, 2023, 10:01 ET

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Solutions TAPFIN, a leading managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to the innovation and delivery of integrated workforce management solutions worldwide and part of the ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) family of brands, today announced it has been named a Global Leader in Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management (CWM)/Services Procurement (SOW) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 for the 10th consecutive year. TAPFIN also received a Star Performer distinction in CWM for its marked year-over-year advancements.

Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) 2023 - PEAK Matrix Award Logo - Leader
Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) 2023 - PEAK Matrix Award Logo - Star Performer
"At ManpowerGroup, we believe that we are all in service of our candidates and clients. TAPFIN continues to demonstrate this by providing significant advantage to world-class companies through their non-employee workforce," said ManpowerGroup Chief Commercial Officer Becky Frankiewicz.

According to the Everest Group report, TAPFIN received the highest client ratings for value delivered compared to its peers. This assessment is based directly on feedback from TAPFIN's clients regarding the unmatched quality of service and overall value received.

"Strategic contingent workforce management today looks nothing like it did a decade ago," Amy Doyle, Senior Vice President of Talent Solutions and TAPFIN Global Leader said. "Our sustained leadership is underpinned by continuous innovation that keeps us ahead of an increasingly complex environment. We can only claim success when our client organizations win."

In addition, TAPFIN made significant advances in Everest Group's 2023 SOW PEAK Matrix Assessment, being named a Leader and Star Performer for the second consecutive year. This recognizes TAPFIN's substantial ongoing enhancements to its SOW capabilities. Everest Group also recognized TAPFIN's comprehensive consulting practice, which enables clients to optimize their workforce strategies across the entire talent ecosystem.

"Talent Solutions TAPFIN continues to enhance its market standing by leveraging its strong diversified global presence and offering compelling contingent workforce solutions," said Krishna Charan, Vice President, Everest Group. "It's sustained efforts in creating a talent acquisition technology ecosystem and optimizing its services procurement solutions, combined with its consulting experience collectively contributed to its positioning as a Leader and a Star Performer on the Everest Group's Contingent Workforce Management (CWM) / Managed Service Provider (MSP) PEAK Matrix® 2023."

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on overall capability and market success. The "Global Leader" title represents the highest possible ranking on the PEAK Matrix.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP
ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing, and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 70 countries and territories and has done so for 75 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity – as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality, and Disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time – all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT TAPFIN
TAPFIN is a leading managed service provider (MSP) dedicated to the innovation and delivery of integrated workforce management solutions worldwide. TAPFIN's customized, scalable MSP solutions for contingent and project-based spend are instrumental in driving process, performance and productivity improvements across the client organization, while providing visibility, predictability, risk mitigation and overall cost reduction. Part of Talent Solutions, the outsourced services offering from ManpowerGroup, TAPFIN offers a complete suite of workforce management solutions that fully leverages a blend of global expertise and local knowledge.

For more information, visit www.tapfin.com.

