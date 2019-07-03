ManpowerGroup to Announce 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

MILWAUKEE, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the world leader in innovative workforce solutions, today announced that it plans to release 2nd quarter earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 19, 2019. Management will discuss the results the same day in a live webcast at 7:30 a.m. CDT (8:30 a.m. EDT), which can be accessed on the company's website.

The webcast will be available for replay at the same URL beginning at 10:30 a.m. CDT (11:30 a.m. EDT) on July 19th, 2019. The replay will remain available for 30 days in this location. Supplemental financial information referenced in the webcast and the text of the 2nd quarter press release can be found on the company's website, in the section titled "Financial Information," after 7:30 a.m. CDT on July 19th, 2019.

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com.

