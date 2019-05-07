ManpowerGroup To Host 37 HR Tech Trailblazers at World Leading Viva Technology Conference, Paris, France

PARIS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) today reveals its annual shortlist of global HR Tech Open Innovation to be showcased at the ManpowerGroup HR Lab at VivaTech in Paris, 16-18 May, 2019. Selected by ManpowerGroup's panel of digital workforce experts from nearly 400 contenders across 29 countries, the trailblazers range from new startups to established innovators and will demo tech-enabled HR solutions at the world leading tech conference attended by over 100,000 visitors.

"Innovation that improves the way we deliver our solutions and enhances our excellent client and candidate experience is at the heart of our strategy as the leading global workforce solutions company," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "That's why we are proud to be the Gold HR Partner again at VivaTech, hosting so many of these impressive emerging and established startups. It's this combination of innovation and HR tech-enabled solutions, together with our workforce analytics and expertise, that means we can create even more value for clients and candidates with the best-in-breed, plug-and-play, scalable solutions for today and tomorrow."

ManpowerGroup has been Gold HR Partner at VivaTech co-creating solutions with HR tech entrepreneurs since the conference launched four years ago. The startup car-pooling platform BlaBlaCar was a newcomer to the HR Lab in 2017 and has since scaled to provide ride-sharing to more than 50,000 ManpowerGroup associates across France. Also in the HR Lab, Powee - the artificially-intelligent help-desk chatbot, co-created by ManpowerGroup and Verteego - has scaled from startup to full-scale helpdesk support in just a year since exhibited at VivaTech 2018.

The HR Lab will be hosting 37 entrepreneurs over the three-day conference, these are: Coorpacademy, Fifty, Open Decide, Domoscio, PitchBoy, Yobs, PushTalents, Pangian, Job Pal, Argo Snappress, Ramp Up, CV Design R, Thrive Partners, Via Ma Vie De Startupper, En Mode Up, Pitchy, Skillbase, Flashbrand, Evaveo, Supermood, Riminder, Whoz, Beedeez, Brain Cities, Expert Teleportation, Keycoopt, Goldenbees, Keeseek, Serious Factory, Do You Speak VR, Jungle VR, Easy V, 1KM A Pied, Wignsy, Maans, Akigora and Nap&UP.

