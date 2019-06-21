ManpowerGroup Wins 3M Supplier of the Year Award

MILWAUKEE, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN), the leading workforce solutions company, was honored with the 2019 3M Supplier of the Year Award in recognition of the company's contribution to improving 3M's competitiveness.

This year, 3M recognized 13 suppliers among thousands in its global supply base for world class performance in providing products and/or services. These suppliers were identified and rated based on strategic spend, contract compliance, actions taken to improve 3M's relevance and overall supplier performance including quality, delivery, responsiveness, cost and technology roadmaps.

"Our partnership with 3M is a truly global strategic relationship spanning more than 40 countries," said Mara Swan ManpowerGroup Executive Vice President, Global Strategy and Talent. "For four decades we have been attracting, developing and retaining diverse skilled talent across multiple disciplines from IT and engineering to in-demand HR and industrial workers. We're proud to receive this recognition for the quality of our delivery and our technology, all of which is testament to our talented team. We look forward to many more years of valued partnership."

"Supplier collaboration is critical to supply chain success," said Debora Fronczak, Vice President, 3M Strategic Sourcing. "We are fortunate to work with great suppliers who are committed to fostering a relationship with 3M. These partnerships help us to serve our customers with innovative and valuable solutions. It's important that we recognize our most outstanding suppliers, and that's what this award is all about."

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower®, Experis®, Right Management® and ManpowerGroup® Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across 80 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. In 2019, ManpowerGroup was named one of Fortune's Most Admired Companies for the seventeenth year and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the tenth year, confirming our position as the most trusted brand in the industry. See how ManpowerGroup is powering the future of work: www.manpowergroup.com.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 91,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

