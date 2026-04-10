DUBAI, UAE, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the high-performance distribution layer for real-world assets (RWAs), connecting traditional finance and on-chain liquidity, and Bybit, the world's leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the live integration of xStocks on Mantle. In collaboration with BackedFi, xStocks, and Flowdesk, Mantle becomes one of the first Ethereum Layer 2 networks to bring tokenized equities to on-chain liquidity, enabling users to trade the world's top tokenized equities around the clock, globally, on-chain via Fluxion, Mantle's native decentralised exchange.

Mantle Becomes One of the First Ethereum L2s to Bring Tokenized Equities to On-Chain Liquidity with xStocks and Bybit

The integration marks a significant milestone in Mantle's mission to serve as the go-to real-world asset (RWA) chain, bridging the gap between traditional finance and on-chain liquidity together with decentralised finance through its institutional-grade infrastructure, composability, and unparalleled distribution reach.

Bringing Tokenized Equities to On-Chain Liquidity

xStocks are tokenized tracker certificates that provide on-chain exposure to leading public equities. They are fully collateralized by the underlying securities and compliant under the Swiss DLT Act.

By integrating xStocks on Mantle, tradable via Fluxion, one of Mantle's native DEX, Fluxion's hybrid Automated Market Maker (AMM) and Request for Quote (RFQ) infrastructure ensures that users can trade tokenized assets with institutional-grade precision and minimal slippage.

Users gain seamless access to some of the world's most sought-after tokenized equities, including TSLAx, NVDAx, AAPLx, METAx, GOOGLx, MSTRx, HOODx, SPYx, QQQx, and CRCLx tradable any day of the week, globally accessible where permitted.

Unlike traditional equity markets bound by opening hours and market schedules, xStocks on Mantle enables users to gain exposure to leading global equities any day of the week, responding to market developments as they happen rather than waiting for exchanges to open.

Why Mantle: The Distribution Layer Advantage

Mantle's integration of xStocks is underpinned by three core pillars that set the chain apart as the right home for RWAs to move from.

Institutional-Grade Infrastructure: Mantle Chain provides the compliance-friendly, high-performance blockchain infrastructure required for tokenized asset distribution at scale.

Mantle Chain provides the compliance-friendly, high-performance blockchain infrastructure required for tokenized asset distribution at scale. Composability: xStocks on Mantle is fully composable with a 200+ partner ecosystem, enabling builders and protocols to design capital-efficient strategies around tokenized equities with deep on-chain liquidity.

xStocks on Mantle is fully composable with a 200+ partner ecosystem, enabling builders and protocols to design capital-efficient strategies around tokenized equities with deep on-chain liquidity. Unparalleled Reach with Bybit: As one of the few chains with direct deposit and withdrawal support for xStocks exclusively through Bybit, Mantle provides an unmatched distribution gateway for retail and institutional capital, seamlessly connecting centralised and on-chain markets.

"Real-world assets have long needed a distribution layer with the reach and rails that institutional adoption demands," said Emily Bao, Key Advisor at Mantle and Spot Executive at Bybit. "The integration of xStocks on Mantle demonstrates exactly what becomes possible when the right teams unite around the right infrastructure to meet the right assets. Mantle was always the home for RWAs, not just to house them, but to distribute them at scale. This is what the distribution layer was built for."

The Future of RWA is on Mantle

The xStocks integration on Mantle represents the first phase of a broader roadmap designed to deepen liquidity, improve execution, and reward early participants within the Mantle ecosystem. Subsequent phases together with BackedFi, will introduce xChange (Atomic RFQ) support and the xPoints loyalty programme, further expanding the utility and accessibility of tokenized equities through xStocks on Mantle.

"Tokenized equities have the potential to reshape how people access public markets by making them more global, more programmable, and more connected to on-chain capital," said Val Gui, GM of xStocks. "xStocks is built to help reimagine that access on-chain, and our expansion to Mantle is part of bringing tokenized equities into more global, crypto-native markets."

Through this collaboration, Mantle continues to cement its position as the premier distribution layer for RWAs, combining institutional-grade security with the scalability of a next-generation Layer 2.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows. With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct. For more information visit mantle.xyz.

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

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About Backed

Founded in 2021, Backed is the leading issuer of compliant tokenized equities and ETFs, including the innovative xStocks line of products. Backed's products are freely transferable ERC-20 and SPL tokens compatible with Ethereum and Solana-based platforms. For more information, please visit https://backed.fi/

SOURCE Mantle