In under two months, Mantle has entered a phase of unprecedented ecosystem acceleration. Registrations for the Mantle Global Hackathon 2025–2026 have now exceeded 900 registrants, coinciding with a wave of major ecosystem advancements that reinforce Mantle's position as one of the most promising next-generation leaders in the RWA (Real-World Asset) narrative. Ecosystem "MoMNTum": Mantle's Global Liquidity Base is Taking Shape In the past several weeks alone, Mantle has made significant strides in expanding and deepening its on-chain liquidity foundation:

Mantle Ecosystem Accelerates Rapidly as Global Hackathon Surpasses 900+ Developer Registrations

Deep technical and liquidity integration with USDT0 , strengthening Mantle's native stablecoin liquidity layer and foundation as a critical pillar for institutional-grade RWA settlement and global on-chain finance.

, strengthening Mantle's native liquidity layer and foundation as a critical pillar for institutional-grade RWA settlement and global on-chain finance. Expansion of RWAs and Decentralized Finance ( DeFi ) partners with Aave, xStocks, Anchorage Digital, Questflow and more on Mantle, bringing verifiable, programmable, scalable, institutional-grade liquidity and tokenized real-world assets on-chain to both institutions and retail users.

Together, these developments through strong partnership with Bybit establish Mantle as the core distribution layer connecting traditional finance (TradFi) and on-chain liquidity required for RWAs, AI-powered applications, and next-generation DeFi to scale sustainably. This forms a durable long-term base for Mantle's ecosystem growth.

Meanwhile, the utility of MNT continues to rise, driven by integrations across Bybit and other ecosystem partners, evolving from a pure gas asset into a multi-dimensional utility and credit asset powering the full Mantle economy.

Mantle Global Hackathon: A Catalyst for the Next Wave of Builders & Ecosystem Growth

The Mantle Global Hackathon 2025 launched as one of the largest hackathons in the RWA and infrastructure verticals this year, inviting builders worldwide to create the next wave of Mantle-native applications across:

6 tracks : RWA / RealFi, DeFi & Composability, AI & Oracles, ZK & Privacy, Infrastructure & Tooling, GameFi & Social

$150,000 prize pool

In just under two months, over 900+ builders signed up across 50+ countries.

Mantle's vision and mission is clear:

To identify, support, and accelerate the next generation of Mantle-native builders who will define the next market cycle.

Mantle is committed to a long-term builder-first philosophy:

By backing builders consistently through every market cycle, Mantle is evolving into the premier distribution layer connecting TradFi and on-chain liquidity, where real-world finance flows seamlessly with RWAs and capital.

Register or submit your project: https://www.hackquest.io/hackathons/Mantle-Global-Hackathon-2025

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with onchain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, OP-Succinct and EigenLayer.

