Mantle Global Hackathon 2025: Over 2,000 Web3 Builders Worldwide Innovate in the Next Wave of RWA and AI

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantle, the high-performance distribution and liquidity layer bridging traditional finance (TradFi), real-world assets (RWAs) and on-chain liquidity, has officially concluded the submission phase of its 2025 Global Hackathon, recording 519 project submissions from over 2,044 registered developers. Launched on October 22, 2025, the four-month initiative achieved a 25.4% conversion rate, significantly outperforming the industry average of 10–15%. This milestone underscores Mantle's growing influence and the high execution capability of its developer community.

Ecosystem Growth and Global Integration

The success of Mantle Global Hackathon 2025 was driven by a solid collaboration between Mantle, OpenBuild, HackQuest, and a worldwide network of ecosystem partners. Strategic initiatives include:

Targeted Support: High-density online workshops and offline meetups in major tech hubs like Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Global Reach: Builder interviews and engagement sessions across India, Indonesia, Africa, and South America (Devconnect Argentina) uncovered localized innovation in DeFi, RWA, and consumer payments. India: https://x.com/HackQuest_/status/2002908011699044565 Indonesia: https://x.com/HackQuest_/status/1996064735499043042 Africa: https://x.com/HackQuest_/status/1994370362587611543 Devconnect Argentina: https://x.com/OpenBuildxyz/status/1999416953086063078

Technical Enablement: Mantle Mentor Clinic Livestream featured past winners from ETHGlobal and Mantle APAC to elevate project exposure.

Data-Driven Insights: A Diverse Builder Base

Analysis of the 2,000+ participants reveals a sophisticated, multi-chain talent pool:

Cross-Chain Inflow: While 550 participants were Ethereum-native, significant builder segments joined from Solana (274), Base (229), and Polygon (172).

Skill Distribution: A versatile developer base utilized JavaScript (62.05%), TypeScript (56.89%), and Solidity (32.34%).

Sector Innovation: Submissions were led by RWA/RealFi (22.21%) and DeFi (21.79%), followed by AI, Infrastructure, and GameFi.

Strategic Partnerships and Digital Identity

Core partner OpenBuild contributed 124 registrations and 45 high-quality projects, focusing on Mantle's priority verticals like AI and RWA. Furthermore, the DevCard initiative—launched with Web3insight.AI —saw 196 developers activate on-chain identities, resulting in 47 teams receiving direct collaboration invitations.

The Road to Demo Day: $150,000 Prize Pool

From the 519 submissions, 30 finalists will advance to Demo Day on February 3 and 4, 2026. Projects will be evaluated on technical innovation, commercial viability, and ecosystem alignment.

Final winners will be officially revealed on February 10 at Consensus Hong Kong.

The $150,000 prize pool includes a $30,000 Grand Prize and track-specific awards. Beyond the financial rewards, winners will receive fast-track access to Mantle EcoFund grants and long-term incubation support.

About Mantle

Mantle positions itself as the premier distribution layer and gateway for institutions and TradFi to connect with on-chain liquidity and access real-world assets, powering how real-world finance flows.

With over $4B+ in community-owned assets, Mantle combines credibility, liquidity and scalability with institutional-grade infrastructure to support large-scale adoption. The ecosystem is anchored by $MNT within Bybit, and built out through core ecosystem projects like mETH, fBTC, MI4 and more. This is complemented by Mantle Network's partnerships with leading issuers and protocols such as Ethena USDe, Ondo USDY, and OP-Succinct.

