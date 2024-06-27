Mantra Inspired Furniture's Unity Table Collection Wins Multiple Awards at NeoCon 2024

NORFOLK, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mantra Inspired Furniture (Mantra IF), a leading commercial furniture manufacturing and design company based in Norfolk, Virginia, proudly announces that its Unity Table Collection has been awarded multiple prestigious awards at NeoCon 2024. Recognized for excellence in design and sustainability, the Unity Table Collection has emerged as a standout at North America's premier commercial furniture trade show, held from June 10-12 at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago.

The Unity Table Collection received the following honors:

Unity Table

Best of NeoCon 2024 Sustainability Award in the Furniture Category, Café Tables

Best of NeoCon 2024 Sustainability Award in the Furniture Category, Occasional Tables

Best of NeoCon 2024 SILVER Award in the Furniture Category, Café Tables

Best of NeoCon 2024 Business Impact Award in the Furniture Category, Café Tables

"We were overwhelmed by the response and support of our new Unity Table Collection. Our answer to the ability of producing an American made solid wood commercial table series that is authentically sustainable was received with much positive energy! We are excited to see where Unity takes us next!" said Susan Pilato, CEO and Founder of Mantra Inspired Furniture.

The Unity Table Collection introduces an innovative flat-pack design, revolutionizing the shipping and installation process. Crafted from solid wood—available in walnut, white oak, cherry, or maple—the tables boast durability and timeless elegance. The base effortlessly slides together, and the top is secured firmly in place, making installation straightforward and cost-effective for end-users. This versatility makes the Unity table ideal for collaboration areas, meeting rooms, and conference settings, adapting to various spatial requirements.

Every component of the Unity Table Collection, from its 1 ¼" solid wood construction to its streamlined design, meets Mantra Inspired Furniture's high-quality standards. With a 10-year warranty, it ensures long-lasting durability. The collection's solid wood construction supports a circular economy by reducing packaging materials and shipping space. Designed for longevity and potential for reuse and refinishing, it embodies environmental responsibility.

For more information on the Unity Table Collection, please visit https://www.mantrainspiredfurniture.com/unity.

About Mantra Inspired Furniture

Mantra Inspired Furniture (MantraIF) was founded in 2018 by Susan Pilato, principal of Norfolk-based PC&A Business Environments. The name is inspired by 8 simple codes, or "mantras" to live by, passed down from Pilato's late father, John Clayborne Compton, Jr.

Mantra Inspired Furniture is a grassroots community of designers and makers propelled to create timeless, enduring, investment grade designs. Our strength lies in our abilities as an agile disrupter and our promise to Mother Earth to bring to the marketplace furniture that sequesters carbon and embraces the cyclical ability to repair, restore and renew. With enthusiasm and optimism, Mantra is dedicated to products made in America by American craftspeople. Mantra Inspired Furniture is doing authentic sustainability now.

Mantra Inspired Furniture has collaborated with designers and architects to furnish its commercial collections across the United States.

