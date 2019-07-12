Manufacture and Wholesale of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in South Africa 2019 - Influencing Factors, Competition, Outlook, Overview

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture and Wholesale of Non-Alcoholic Beverages in South Africa 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Expenditure on non-alcoholic beverages (NABs) totalled R13.4bn, contributing 6.7% to total manufacturing in February 2019 and increasing 14.5% year-on-year, partly driven by the increase in VAT in April 2018.

The effect of the sugar tax that was implemented in April 2018 is still to be quantified. Almost 70% of NABs sold in South Africa in 2017 were carbonated soft drinks, while fruit juice accounted for almost 12% of all NAB sales. Carbonated soft drinks sales grew by 4.2% between 2017 and 2018 while volumes produced increased by 4.7%.

Changing Conditions:

Role players in the value chain are experiencing the effects of inflation as the cost of electricity, water and transportation increases. The sugar and fruit industries, which are the major providers of raw materials to NAB manufacturers, are facing challenges related to the ongoing drought. Concentrates are the fastest-growing segment of sugar-sweetened beverages, with consumption almost doubling in the past seven years. The demand for products with no artificial ingredients or chemicals, the use of exotic flavours in carbonated drinks, cannabis-infused drinks and energy drinks continue to result in new product innovation.

Report Coverage:

This report focuses on the manufacture and wholesale of non-alcoholic beverages which include carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, energy drinks, sports drinks, cordials and concentrates, health and functional beverages (drinks with a health benefit) and dairy and fruit blends. It describes the industry and the factors that influence it, including new regulations such as the sugar tax and relaxing of regulations on the use of cannabis.

There are comprehensive profiles of 30 companies. These include Long4Life, which owns Inhle Beverages and which bought Chill Beverages in March 2018 for R493m, and Little Green Beverages which bought Pepsi bottler SoftBev.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Rising Operating Costs

5.3. Health and Dietary Considerations

5.4. Tax on Sugar-Sweetened Beverages

5.5. Information Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Labour

5.7. Cyclicality

5.8. Environmental Concerns

5.9. Electricity and Water Supply Constraints



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Companies Mentioned



Parmalat South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Nestle ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Clover SA (Pty) Ltd

Coca-Cola Peninsula Beverages (Pty) Ltd

Coca-Cola Shanduka Beverages South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Ekhamanzi Springs (Pty) Ltd

Tiger Brands Ltd

Soda King Franchising CC

Coca-Cola Sabco (Pty) Ltd

Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Ltd

PVM Nutritional Sciences (Pty) Ltd

Ultimate Sports Nutrition (Pty) Ltd

Enebev (Pty) Ltd

BOS Brands (Pty) Ltd

Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

Lentas International (Pty) Ltd

Twizza (Pty) Ltd

Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (Pty) Ltd

SoftBev (Pty) Ltd

MoFaya Beverage Company (Pty) Ltd

Breva Enterprises (Pty) Ltd

Kingsley Beverage (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Little Green Beverages (Pty) Ltd

South African Breweries (Pty) Ltd (The)

Long4Life Ltd

Tiger Consumer Brands Ltd

Big Save Liquor Waltloo (Pty) Ltd

Big Save Distribution Centre (Pty) Ltd

Suntory Beverage and Food South Africa Ltd

Red Bull South Africa (Pty) Ltd

