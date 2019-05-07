Manufacturers and Wholesalers of Machinery for Mining, Quarrying and Construction in South Africa Experiencing Subdued Demand
The volume of special purpose machinery produced increased by 5.5% between December 2017 and December 2018, while the sales value of these products at current prices rose by 8.2% over the same period. Seasonally adjusted sales value of special purpose machinery was R5.55bn in December 2018. Manufacturers and wholesalers of mining, quarrying and construction machinery are experiencing subdued demand for their products due to low levels of investment in the mining industry and limited activity in the construction sector.
Industry Developments:
A number of initiatives aimed at boosting the sector include the launch of the Mining Equipment Manufacturers of South Africa, which aims to develop a world-class mining equipment manufacturing sector, as well as government's announcement of a R400bn infrastructure fund and the new Mining Charter which has brought some policy certainty to the sector. However, a recent report said the competitiveness of South African manufacturers is being reduced by import competition, especially from China. Manufacturers blame this on a lack of protection in the capital equipment industry and the fact that state-owned companies and municipalities prefer imported equipment.
Report Coverage:
This report covers the manufacture and wholesale of machinery for mining, quarrying and construction including statistics up to December 2018. The report discusses the size and state of the industry and factors influencing its success. There are comprehensive profiles of 58 notable companies including large companies such as Barloworld and Bell Equipment. Other companies profiled include Komatsu Africa which opened a new R985m industrial campus in Germiston, Gauteng, in November 2018 and Osborn Engineered Products which is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description Of The Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size Of The Industry
4. State Of The Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Trade
4.1.2. Corporate Actions
4.1.3. Regulations
4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Economic Environment
5.2. Rising Input Costs
5.3. State of the Mining and Construction Sectors
5.4. Government Support
5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.6. Labour
5.7. Environmental Concerns
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations
10. References
Appendix
Summary of Notable Players
Company Profiles
