Manufacturers Maximize Asset Life and Minimize Waste with Flowfinity Real-Time Operational Intelligence

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowfinity, a leading no-code platform for process automation and data visualization, is helping manufacturers deploy custom industrial IoT solutions with real-time Operational Intelligence (OI) to prolong equipment life and reduce material waste.

Operations Managers face significant challenges when it comes to maximizing manufacturing ROI. Teams can't easily make up production lost to unscheduled downtime due to breakdowns. Meanwhile, inflation has raised the cost of raw materials, so any anomalies in production are more expensive than ever.

Using a Flowfinity Operational Intelligence Dashboard to Optimize Factory Production Output

Flowfinity is helping organizations of all sizes gain a competitive advantage by offering scalable OI Dashboards connected to IoT data and human-driven workflows. Now, managers can gain real-time insights into production without programming complex hardware and software to respond quickly to anomalies.

Flowfinity M1 Controllers are natively compatible with Flowfinity workflow automation and data visualization software. They can be retrofitted to existing machinery to monitor energy consumption, temperatures, pressures, line speed, and environmental factors that can affect production quality. When there is a discrepancy, Flowfinity automation will take corrective action to prevent waste or send alerts to trigger preventative maintenance and prolong equipment life.

"Over two thirds of manufacturers believe IoT and real-time Operational Intelligence would increase their competitiveness. However, many of our clients were struggling with the complexity of programming hardware to connect with their core systems and workflows." said Larry Wilson, Vice President.

"That's why we're empowering manufacturers of all sizes to connect their people, processes, and facilities with scalable IoT solutions that managers can deploy from endpoint to server without coding or straining IT resources."

About Flowfinity

Flowfinity is a no-code platform that empowers the people closest to their real-work business processes to create, automate, and integrate custom applications. For over 20 years, Flowfinity has helped process improvers build flexible, scalable data management applications and workflow automations without needing to write and maintain custom code.

The platform combines a no-code application editor, SQL database, workflow automations, advanced human and IoT data management, real-time interactive dashboards, and reliable system integrations to help you streamline operations.

